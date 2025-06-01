Depot After Dark: Deebo And Kosar, Sammie Coates Reflects, Scott Hanson Staying

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article, but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for May 31.

Deebo And Kosar

No bad blood between a former Brown and Steeler. Ex-Cleveland quarterback Bernie Kosar shared this photo with ex-Pittsburgh linebacker James Harrison, both wearing their NFL digits.

Kosar started 105 games for the Browns throughout the 80s and 90s and won a Super Bowl ring as a backup in Dallas. Harrison went from UDFA to Defensive MVP and is a two-time Super Bowl champ, making one of football’s most iconic plays with his pick-six against the Arizona Cardinals during the 2008 season.

Harrison has posted photos of an unknown event he’s part of, which should be revealed in the coming days and weeks. So stay tuned for that.

Sammie Coates Reflects

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver is looking back on his NFL career and wondering what could’ve been. Speaking with AL.com, Coates admitted he pushed through several injuries that only hampered his ability.

“I tell a lot of guys now, ‘when your body talks to you, you listen.’ I didn’t listen. I kept trying to play through injuries, and I think that was one of my biggest problems. It started to add up,” he told the website.

Draft Sharks outlined his history of injuries, including a concussion, broken hand, and multiple knee and soft tissue injuries. Coates spent just two years in Pittsburgh, catching 22 total passes. His combination of height/weight/speed allowed him to make plays, and he averaged more than 20 yards per catch in 2016, but he suffered multiple drops throughout his career.

These days, Coates is a high school head coach in Alabama and will coach his first year there this fall.

Scott Hanson Staying

Good news for NFL Red Zone diehards. Long-time host Scott Hanson is remaining as the man calling all the action. All the scores, stops, and the witching hour, Hanson will remain in the lead chair.

100 days from now = NFL RedZone. (& for those wondering: Yes, I *will* be there. We have A LOT of Touchdowns to watch together!) #NFLRedZone — Scott Hanson (@ScottHanson) May 30, 2025

There was previous uncertainty over Hanson’s status with the NFL Red Zone. Hanson has been with NFL Network since 2006 and with NFL Red Zone since 2009.