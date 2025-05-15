Depot After Dark: Dak Excited For Pickens, Warren Cold Training, Ireland Game Process

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article, but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

DAK EXCITED FOR PICKENS

The Steelers made a huge move this offseason by trading George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys. While Pickens is incredibly talented, his attitude has been a problem. That, combined with his contract expiring after this season, was a reason why the Steelers got rid of him. However, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott sounds excited to have Pickens on his team.

Prescott recently made comments speaking highly of Pickens, via Around the NFL on Twitter. Paired with CeeDee Lamb, Pickens should be in a position to have his best season yet. Prescott had a rough 2024 season, plagued by injury, but Pickens’ presence should help him bounce back.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott following trade: "Hard to double team" CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens

WARREN COLD TRAINING

This year, Jaylen Warren could find himself in a bigger role in the Steelers’ offense. Najee Harris left Pittsburgh in free agency, and while they drafted Kaleb Johnson, it sounds like the team still has a high opinion of Warren. He hasn’t been a lead back in the NFL yet, but that could change this year. It looks like he’s preparing himself to be better.

A few weeks ago, Rbeast at Training on Instagram posted a video of Warren training in the snow. It’s an interesting strategy, but one that could pay off in Pittsburgh. Towards the end of the season, the weather can get bad in Pittsburgh and several other NFL cities. That could impact some parts of Warren’s game. However, he’s doing what he can to limit that going forward.

IRELAND GAME PROCESS

In Week 4 of this season, the Steelers will make history by playing in the NFL’s first regular-season game in Ireland. They’ll face the Minnesota Vikings, a rematch of Pittsburgh’s first Super Bowl victory. With that announcement coming, some details about how this came together have been revealed.

Off the Ball posted a video on Twitter of NFL UK general manager Henry Hodgson discussing how this game was put together. He explains why they chose Dublin as the site of the game and how quickly he feels everything has gone. It’s some interesting information behind a part of NFL history.