Depot After Dark: Clark With Savannah Bananas, Steelers Support Flag Football, Norwood In UFL

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for May 4.

Clark With Savannah Bananas

The Savannah Bananas are a spectacle in the baseball space similar to how the Harlem Globetrotters are in the basketball space. They value entertainment and spectacle and use sport as a backdrop. The Bananas are specifically known for their viral dances on social media. Former Steelers S Ryan Clark just spent the day with the Bananas this weekend and joined in on some of their dances.

Nothing to see here, just Super Bowl Champion @Realrclark25 dancing with us 😉 pic.twitter.com/x3JRXfElSJ — Savannah Bananas (@TheSavBananas) May 4, 2025

We're sorry, the video cannot be played with adblocker enabled. Please disable your adblocker and refresh the page, or go ad-free!

Steelers Support Flag Football

The Steelers sent different players to support the girls flag football league last year, and they are doing the same this year with a rotating cast of players there to help promote the sport each week. This week was Eku Leota’s turn to join in the event.

Norwood In UFL

Tre Norwood was drafted by the Steelers in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He spent two seasons in Pittsburgh before being released at roster cutdowns ahead of the 2023 season. He briefly signed to the San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills’ practice squads in 2023 before falling out of the league. He is now with the back-to-back UFL champion Birmingham Stallions and making big plays in their league.

Look at him fly into the backfield for a tackle for loss on this play.

Tre Norwood said NOPE 🛑 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/JiREd7gPnM — B2B2B CHAMPION STALLIONS 🏆🏆🏆 (@USFLStallions) May 4, 2025

Plays like this could earn him another opportunity during training camp once the UFL season ends.