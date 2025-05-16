Depot After Dark: Charles Woodson Joins Browns’ Ownership Group, Players In Olympics, Steelers At Marathon

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

WOODSON JOINS OWNERSHIP GROUP

Charles Woodson is one of the best defensive backs in NFL history. Spending time in his career at corner and safety, Woodson was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2021. Now, it looks like he’s getting involved in a different aspect of the NFL.

According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic on Twitter, Woodson is set to purchase a 0.1% stake in the Cleveland Browns. While it isn’t a large percentage, it still adds Woodson to the Browns’ ownership group. It’s similar to how Tom Brady joined the Las Vegas Raiders’ ownership group. We’ll see if some of Woodson’s greatness can rub off on the Browns.

Hall of Famer Charles Woodson is set to purchase a 0.1% stake in the Browns from the Haslam family. The sale is contingent upon Woodson agreeing to similar broadcasting restrictions to Raiders owner Tom Brady and removing his name, image and likeness from businesses he is… pic.twitter.com/pNjwavk6ah — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) May 15, 2025

PLAYERS IN OLYMPICS

The NFL has helped football grow into one of the biggest sports in the world. Part of that can be seen in how many international games the league is set to play in this year. In fact, football has gotten so big that it will be added to the Olympics in 2028. While it will be flag football, it’s still a big step. And it looks like some NFL players might be allowed to participate.

According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero on Twitter, at the upcoming league meetings, NFL owners are scheduled to discuss a resolution that would allow NFL players to participate in the Olympics. The resolution in question would permit no more than one player from each NFL team to participate in the 2028 Olympics, as well as designated international players. It will be interesting to see if it passes.

Here is the resolution, which permit no more than one player from each NFL team to participate in the 2028 Olympics, plus each team’s designated international player. pic.twitter.com/jonWzxM2e0 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 15, 2025

STEELERS AT MARATHON

A few weeks ago, the Pittsburgh Marathon took place. It’s a huge event that sees many people attempt to travel 26 miles to complete the challenge. For as tough as football is, running a marathon is a different kind of difficult. A few Steelers don’t sound confident that they’d be able to do it.

The Pittsburgh Marathon uploaded a video on their YouTube channel asking Beanie Bishop Jr. and Mason Rudolph some questions about the event. Neither Bishop nor Rudolph sound confident that they could run a marathon. While playing in the NFL is difficult, there are still some things that players aren’t confident they could do.