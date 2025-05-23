Depot After Dark: Book For RBs, Raiders OL On Pouncey, Steelers Message On Irsay

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for May 22.

BOOK FOR RBS

Team activities will start soon for the Steelers. That will allow their whole team to come together and practice. It’s one of the first big steps toward the 2025 season. However, that doesn’t mean coaches and players haven’t been working to get better. Steelers running backs coach Eddie Faulkner recently shared a way he was helping to train player’s minds.

On his Twitter, Faulkner shared that he had the Steelers’ running backs read “Win in the Dark” by Joshua Medcalf and Lucas Jadin this offseason. It seems like the book had a nice impact on the team’s running back room. It also represents a different way for Faulkner to coach his players.

“Win in the Dark” by @JoshuaMedcalf and Lucas Jadin serving as a great study and provoking great conversations for the @steelers RB room this offseason! Must read if you are interested in maximizing your get better! pic.twitter.com/OR2S88IZL4 — Eddie Faulkner (@coachfaulk) May 20, 2025

RAIDERS CENTER ON POUNCEY

The center position has a rich history for the Steelers. Mike Webster is one of the best players in franchise history. Dermontti Dawson is also in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. More recently, Maurkice Pouncey was one of the best offensive linemen in the league. Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson seems to have a lot of respect for Pouncey.

Appearing recently on The Rush with Maxx Crosby, Powers-Johnson was asked to name his Mount Rushmore of centers. Pouncey made his list, with Powers-Johnson saying that he models some of his game after the former Steeler. While Pouncey might not be the best center in Steelers history, he still had an incredible career and impacted the next generation.

STEELERS MESSAGE ON IRSAY

Unfortunately, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay passed away recently. For decades, Irsay was a staple of the Colts, helping them to some of their most successful seasons in franchise history. Irsay’s legacy lives on, but he will be deeply missed.

The Steelers released a statement on Irsay’s passing. While it’s short, it gets the point across about how much Irsay meant to the NFL world. Additionally, numerous Colts past and present had so many nice things to say about Irsay. He made his share of mistakes, but through it all, Irsay was true to himself, and the NFL won’t be the same without him.