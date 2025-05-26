Depot After Dark: Bettis Honored, Patriots OT Recovering From Surgery, Harmon Named Impact Acquisition

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article, but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for May 25.

BETTIS HONORED BY COTTON BOWL

Former Pittsburgh Steelers RB Jerome Bettis was honored by The Cotton Bowl Classic as a member of its 2025 Hall of Fame Class, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced in a post congratulating Bettis.

Bettis ran 20 times for 75 yards with two rushing touchdowns and a receiving touchdown in the 1993 Cotton Bowl, a 28-3 win for Bettis’ Notre Dame Fighting Irish over the Texas A&M Aggies. He then went on to have a Hall of Fame career with the Los Angeles Rams and the Steelers, and is regarded as one of the best running backs in Steelers and NFL history.

Bettis was one of eight inductees, with other notable ones including current Houston Texans head coach and former Alabama LB DeMeco Ryans, former Auburn RB Bo Jackson and former Duke head coach David Cutcliffe.

MORGAN MOSES RECOVERING FROM SURGERY

The New England Patriots signed former New York Jets OT Morgan Moses this offseason, and Moses, who played through a knee injury suffered in Week 3 last year, hasn’t yet participated in full-team drills during practice. That’s because he’s recovering from offseason knee surgery, ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported. Moses said he’s “just pacing things out,” and there was no timetable given for his potential return.

Moses’ status is worth monitoring with the Steelers set to play the Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro in Week 3. Moses is expected to start at right tackle with rookie first-round pick Will Campbell manning left tackle, but if Moses is out, the Patriots may need to turn to 2024 third-round pick Caedan Wallace.

HARMON NAMED IMPACT ADDITION

Pro Football Focus’ Dalton Wasserman recently put together a list of one impact offseason addition for each team based on PFF metrics, and the Steelers’ selection of Oregon DL Derrick Harmon in the first round was named their most impact addition. PFF pointed to Harmon’s 55 total pressures at Oregon in 2024 and his 86.3 pass rush grade.

“The Steelers led the NFL in team pass-rush grade last season and have a great chance of retaining that crown after selecting Oregon’s Derrick Harmon in the first round of the draft. Harmon led all FBS interior defenders with 55 pressures last season while placing third amongst that same group with an 86.3 pass rush grade.”

If Harmon can pressure the quarterback in the NFL the way he did in college, the Steelers should get back to being a team that continually get after the quarterback and strengthens their defense.