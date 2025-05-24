Depot After Dark: Benton Football Camp, Kuntz At Prospect Camp, WWE Star Could Troll Steelers

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for May 23.

BENTON FOOTBALL CAMP

This offseason, the Steelers worked to improve their defensive line. Last year, that was one of their biggest weaknesses near the end of the season. Stopping the run was a huge issue for them. Now, they’ve added Derrick Harmon and Yahya Black to that room. However, Keeanu Benton is another young, talented defensive lineman in Pittsburgh. He’s using some of his time this offseason to give back to others, too.

On his Instagram, Benton revealed that he’s hosting a youth football camp this offseason. It will be held on June 30 and is open to kids ages 8 to 14. His teammate Nick Herbig will be there as a guest coach, as will former Steelers offensive lineman Nate Herbig. Hopefully, the event is a huge success.

We're sorry, the video cannot be played with adblocker enabled. Please disable your adblocker and refresh the page, or go ad-free!

KUNTZ AT PROSPECT CAMP

Several current Steelers can trace their roots back to Pittsburgh. Joey Porter Jr. is one example, going to high school in Pittsburgh before attending college at Penn State. Christian Kuntz is also from the Pittsburgh area, and he even went to college in the city at the University of Duquesne. Kuntz is scheduled to make an upcoming appearance at his alma mater, too.

Duquesne Football took to Twitter to announce that Kuntz will be a guest at their Prospect Camp on June 6. It’s a nice way for him to try to help out incoming players. Kuntz has an interesting history, playing linebacker in college before becoming a long snapper in the NFL. While it might not be the most glamorous position, he’s still living out a dream.

🔴 PROSPECT CAMP GUEST 🔴 Duquesne alum and current Pittsburgh Steelers long snapper Christian Kuntz will be at our Prospect Camp on June 6! Don’t miss your chance to learn from the pros. SIGN UP NOW ➡️ https://t.co/dts6h988n0 pic.twitter.com/j9t2s7jhn9 — Duquesne Football (@DuqFB) May 23, 2025

WWE STAR COULD TROLL STEELERS

Next year, the NFL draft will come to Pittsburgh. It should be a spectacular event for the city. However, it will also likely come with some jabs being thrown there way. Usually, celebrities or former players that are fans of the host team’s rivals will poke fun at the city when they announce draft picks. WWE star Michael “The Miz” Mizanin could do that to Pittsburgh next year.

FanDuel TV posted a video on their Twitter where Mizanin considered trolling Steelers fans at the draft next year if he announces a pick. Mizanin is a fan of the Cleveland Browns, so it might be tough for him to roast any other team. However, if the Browns have some success this year, maybe Mizanin will have some juicy ammo. We’ll see if he gets to announce a pick next year.