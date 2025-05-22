Depot After Dark: Award For OL, Sawyer And Howard At Event, Steelers High School Football Showcase

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article, but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for May 21.

AWARD FOR OL

When award season rolls around in the NFL, it’s usually easy to guess what positions will get the most love. On offense, quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, and sometimes tight ends receive most of the love. While offensive linemen are an important part of the game, they tend to be left without much recognition. That’s going to change, though.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the league has created a new end-of-the-season award specifically for offensive linemen. It’s called “Protector of the Year,” and it will be given to the best offensive lineman each year. It’s a great addition that should highlight one of the most underrated aspects of the game.

NFL executive Troy Vincent announces a new end-of-the-year award — “Protector of the Year” — to recognize best offensive lineman each year. Credit to Dion Dawkins and others for championing this cause. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 21, 2025

SAWYER AND HOWARD AT EVENT

This year, the Steelers drafted two pairs of players from the same school. From Iowa, they took Kaleb Johnson and Yahya Black. From Ohio State, they took Jack Sawyer and Will Howard. Since getting drafted, Sawyer and Howard have done numerous activities together, including seeing the sights in Pittsburgh. Now, some fans can get a closer look at those two players.

On Twitter, Greater Toledo Classic announced that Howard and Sawyer will be at Stranahan Theater telling stories about their time at Ohio State. The event will be held on June 23; tickets are on sale now. For Steelers fans, it could be a fun time.

🏈An Evening to Remember! Join us June 23 at Stranahan Theater for a night with Ohio State champs Will Howard & Jack Sawyer 🌰🔥 Get insider stories from the field, the locker room & their 2025 title run — hosted by Dave Holmes! 🎟️ Tickets: https://t.co/x9re41oUfE pic.twitter.com/BCz42uwK88 — Greater Toledo Classic (@toledoclassic) May 14, 2025

STEELERS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SHOWCASE

The Steelers are the crown jewel of football in Western Pennsylvania. However, the area has been home to several fantastic football players, such as Joe Montana, Dan Marino, and Aaron Donald. Before they were NFL stars, they were playing high school football. The Steelers, who try to lift up their community, are spotlighting several local high school football games this year.

Matt Farago took to Twitter to share the Steelers’ high school football showcase games for this year. It features many of the best teams in the area. Also, it’s a nice way to spotlight some young players who could go on to play in the NFL one day. Maybe they’ll even play for the Steelers, like Joey Porter Jr., who attended North Allegheny, one of the schools that the Steelers are highlighting.