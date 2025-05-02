DeFabo Believes Steelers Not Trading George Pickens A Sign Of Confidence Aaron Rodgers Will Sign

The Steelers reportedly made and fielded calls about George Pickens without moving him—what does that mean for Aaron Rodgers? In the view of The Athletic reporter Mike DeFabo, it is one of the strongest indicators that the team is convinced he will sign. It’s one of the points he raised when his 93.7 The Fan hosts asked for his opinion of Rodgers’ status.

In addition to citing Steelers president Art Rooney II’s comments and the team passing on the top quarterbacks, DeFabo also cited Pickens still being here. “From what I’ve heard or understand, I think there is sentiment within the organization that they would like to give Aaron Rodgers every opportunity to make a run this year. And that means surrounding him with as many weapons as possible, which means keeping George Pickens through the season”, he argued.

The Steelers always believe they can make a run, and presumably chasing Aaron Rodgers is a part of that delusion. I do buy that they think they can win the Super Bowl with Aaron Rodgers this year, and that having George Pickens as one of his weapons is a part of the package.

But I don’t know that I believe that is the only reason he is still here. Multiple local reporters have confirmed that the team did make phone calls about Pickens. Even Gerry Dulac acknowledged that, but he said they never reached any negotiating status or even serious talks. Still, the fact that they even put the hook in the water is interesting, perhaps. Would they have pulled up the rod if Aaron Rodgers were already under contract?

I suspect the Steelers may have had a “line of demarcation” of the draft to move George Pickens. Because if they believe in their potential for this season, a 2026 draft pick won’t do diddly squat for them. The only realistic scenario that doesn’t involve him going AWOL is a team sending back a similarly talented—and needed—player.

“The fact that Art Rooney said what he said, the [Steelers] didn’t draft a quarterback [in the] third round, they didn’t trade George Pickens, all these signs would lead you to believe they’re going to get Aaron Rodgers”, DeFabo summarized.

They didn’t lie completely still at quarterback during the draft, selecting Will Howard in the sixth round. Howard, though, is likely heading for the No. 3 QB job this season. Even if Rodgers doesn’t sign and it’s Mason Rudolph throwing to Pickens, they will sign another veteran as the backup.

I suspect many are waiting until after OTAs for Aaron Rodgers’ “inner circle” problems to suddenly dissipate. Of course, people have thoughts and opinions about everything—I’m no different, mind you—these days. And it wouldn’t exactly be out of character for him to use wordplay and omission. But he did invoke the R word of retirement, which has to raise some eyebrows. Maybe if Rodgers has a throwing session with Pickens, he’ll realize how much he wants to play for the Steelers.