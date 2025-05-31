Darnell Washington Looks ‘Very Good’ At OTAs: ‘Quicker, Faster And More Nimble,’ Says Kaboly

At 6065, and pushing 300 pounds depending on who you ask, TE Darnell Washington has developed into one of the better blocking tight ends in the NFL. But the reason he was talked about as a potential first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft was his 4.64 speed and rare athleticism at that size. He has yet to come into his own as a receiving threat, but maybe this is the year.

According to Pittsburgh Steelers insider Mark Kaboly, Washington was a standout during the first week of OTAs.

“Darnell Washington has looked very good at OTAs,” Kaboly wrote on X. “I know I always say you can’t tell much from OTA’s but you can tell that he’s quicker, faster, and more nimble than his first two years. Still got some good hands too.”

One of the big concerns, and the reasons why Washington fell to the end of the third round, was a medical flag with one of his knees. Many wrote him off as strictly a blocker with no ability to develop into a receiving threat because of the concerns with his knee. I think all of those questions were more or less answered with an exclamation point last year on the play below.

A 300-pound human being should be able to do any of that.

He weighed in at 264 pounds for the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, but has obviously bulked up since then. It sounds like his athleticism is finally catching back up to the added weight on his frame.

Kaboly wrote more about Washington during OTAs in a separate post on X.

“The way Darnell Washington has asserted himself in the passing game through three offseason practices can’t be dismissed,” he wrote. “Washington looks quick, fluid, and can I say speedy for a 6-8, 300-pound tight end? Washington lumbered his way through his first two years, but he looks like a guy who got some magic elixir applied to his bum knee.

“He could be a guy who stood out to me the first week.”

Not only did Washington show he was capable of that ridiculous stiff arm and hurdle play last year, but his overall production increased as well. After seven receptions for 61 yards on just 10 targets in his rookie season, he caught 19 for 200 yards and a touchdown in his second season. All while staying healthy with 36 total games played including the playoffs.

Arthur Smith used to be a tight ends coach and runs multi-TE sets more than nearly any offensive coordinator in the league. Alongside Pat Freiermuth, Washington could form a formidable tandem in the middle of the field if he finally breaks out as a receiving threat.

Kaboly reported that Arthur Smith had to dial back his offense in 2024 and wasn’t able to run everything he normally does as an OC because of the personnel available to him. Maybe the emergence of Washington could be one piece of the puzzle to fixing that in 2025.

The Steelers have struggled to finish drives and produce touchdowns in recent years. It would stand to reason that a player of Washington’s stature could help turn that around.