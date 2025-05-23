Darius Slay: ‘Too Early’ To Say If He’ll Shadow WRs, But ‘Can Still At A Very, Very Elite Level’

Darius Slay has spent his football life shadowing the best wide receivers, but will he do that with the Steelers? Considering he is 34 years old and they drafted Joey Porter Jr. to be their top cornerback, likely not. But while he is cognizant of the reality of the situation, he is also ready and willing.

“It’s probably too early,” Slay said on Steelers Nation Radio, when asked if he and his coaches spoke about him potentially shadowing top wide receivers. “I don’t know what their plan is, technically, about if I’m traveling or not. But, you know, I’m 34 years old, even though I think I can still at a very, very elite level.”

A 12-year NFL veteran, Darius Slay has been a great or elite player for most of his career. He is a six-time Pro Bowler, including one first-team All-Pro season, with 28 career interceptions. While he didn’t pick off a pass during the regular season in 2024, he did in the playoffs.

In fact, he was his first postseason interception in his career, in 11 games played. Darius Slay, at 33 years old, helped the Philadelphia Eagles win the Super Bowl last year. Of course, the Eagles had a better supporting cast, which helped.

In a somewhat surprising move, the Eagles released Slay this offseason. Many anticipated that, like Fletcher Cox in the recent past, he might re-sign with the team. Instead, the Steelers pounced on the opportunity. And he didn’t come at too high a price, relatively speaking. They signed him to just a one-year contract, totaling $10 million.

But the Steelers didn’t really sign Darius Slay to be their top, lockdown cornerback. They signed him to be a veteran complement to Joey Porter Jr., now going into his third season. If anything, they want him to be a mentor to the younger cornerback and get him to where he was at his peak.

For his part, Slay has been very receptive to that responsibility. During the same interview, he praised Porter, claiming he has watched him for a long time.

“I think it’s really time for him to shine,” he said. “I’m just here to help him make sure he’s the best player he could possibly be.”

Of course, just before that, he said he believes he can still lock down top receivers “at a very, very elite level.” That is hyperbolic, but just because he’s 34 years old doesn’t mean he can’t still cover. While he didn’t intercept a pass last year, he was still largely sound in coverage. At least, there was nothing to suggest he wouldn’t be an upgrade for the Steelers.

But to expect Slay to be some kind of prime Darrelle Revis or something, that’s just not going to happen. The Steelers, to their credit, didn’t even buy into that delusion with Patrick Peterson in 2023. They made it very clear to him that they saw him as more of a chess piece. In Slay’s case, he will still function purely as an outside cornerback, but will he be covering elite wide receivers? If anything, the Steelers would likely play sides as they did when they added Steven Nelson to Joe Haden.