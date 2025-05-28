Darius Slay Feels ‘Blessed’ To Be In Position With Steelers To ‘Teach Younger Guys’

Entering Year 13 in the NFL, Darius Slay is considered a graybeard, especially at the cornerback position.

At 34 years old and in a physically demanding position, Slay is the elder statesman, not only for cornerbacks around the NFL, but for the Pittsburgh Steelers, too.

Slay joined the Steelers on a one-year deal this offseason in free agency and has his sights set on finishing his career in style, while also getting an opportunity to teach and mentor a young cornerback room featuring the likes of Joey Porter Jr., Cory Trice Jr., Beanie Bishop Jr. and rookie seventh-round pick Donte Kent.

After missing the first day of voluntary Organized Team Activities Tuesday, Slay was present Wednesday, and told reporters that he’s blessed to be in a position to be that elder statesman once again, especially after doing it last season in Philadelphia.

“Yeah, it’s a great opportunity for me, man. I’m blessed and fortunate enough to play 13 years, so I’m thankful for that,” Slay said, according to video via Steelers.com. “I’m thankful for the great opportunity to teach younger guys to help try to reach that type of 13 years.

“‘Cause I want everybody to be successful. So, yeah, man, I’d like to take that on my shoulder, ’cause it’s a great opportunity.”

Last season Slay was the elder statesman in the Eagles’ secondary and was tasked with not only playing at a high level in Vic Fangio’s scheme but also helping then-rookie cornerbacks Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean develop into impact players.

They did just that, especially in the playoffs, helping the Eagles win the Super Bowl in blowout fashion over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Now, Slay is tasked with helping Porter get his game back on track and clean up some of the issues within his game. On top of mentoring Porter, whom Slay called a great cornerback, he also will have his hand in helping guys like Trice, Bishop and Kent come along in their careers, while also holding down a key role in the secondary himself.

That can be a tall task but Slay has the experience to lean on. It helps that he continues to play at a high level, too.

Last season with the Eagles, Slay played 698 regular-season snaps, grading out at a 67.6 overall from Pro Football Focus. That included a grade of 68.9 in coverage, where he allowed 32 receptions on 64 targets for 371 yards and two touchdowns, recording 12 pass breakups on the year.

Though he was in a secondary that featured Mitchell and DeJean as standout rookies and headline grabbers, Slay was a steady player and upped his game in the postseason, improving his grade to 77.1 in the postseason in 248 snaps. In the postseason, Slay allowed just 13 receptions on 23 targets for 182 yards and two touchdowns, recording an interception in the Wild Card round while also breaking up four passes.

Now, he is in Pittsburgh looking to shore up the secondary, which fell apart down the stretch last season due to injuries, miscommunication and poor execution. He has familiarity with defensive coordinator Teryl Austin from their days together in Detroit, and he has great respect for Mike Tomlin.

It’s a great opportunity for Slay in Year 13, one that he’s embracing. Hopefully his presence pays off, on and off the field.