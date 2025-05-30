Darius Slay Bringing Steelers’ Young DBs To Work With Him In Houston This Summer

Darius Slay is fully embracing the Steelers’ desire that he serve as a leader in the secondary, extending into summer. According to WPXI’s Shelby Cassesse, some of the young defensive backs confirmed that they plan to work with Slay over the break following mandatory minicamp. While Joey Porter Jr. is the name that most often comes up, that also includes Beanie Bishop Jr., among others.

Looking for a veteran who wouldn’t hurt their compensatory formula, the Steelers signed Darius Slay this offseason. The Eagles released him in a somewhat surprising move, and the Steelers brought him in on a one-year, $10 million deal. While he is here to start at cornerback, he will also help nurture the next generation.

“Some of those young players are planning to join him in Houston for workouts this summer”, Cassesse reported, via X. It’s not uncommon for players to work together during the down time, though less common for recently acquired players to lead. But Slay isn’t your typical new face—also, don’t call him Darius.

"We've got a lot of new stuff that we're doing, a lot people in different places, a lot of new schemes. So, it's definitely exciting to be here right now." New bonds took shape this week with high veteran attendance for the first three days of Steelers OTAs.

“Everybody has different stories. Everybody has a different mindset. So I [am] trying to be an open book”, Slay said, “and just absorb what they’re talking about and give information about what I’ve been through or how did I get to this point. And they ask questions, so that’s a great thing about them”.

Now 34 years old, Darius Slay is one of the oldest cornerbacks in the NFL. He is also among the most decorated, with six Pro Bowls and a first-team All-Pro to his name. Prior to last season, he went to six Pro Bowls over a seven-year period.

Slay also continues a pattern of the Steelers bringing in veteran help at cornerback. While we most often turn to the last two years with Patrick Peterson and Donte Jackson, it goes back further. The most successful example is Joe Haden, of course, but also Steven Nelson. To a lesser extent, one could also point to Coty Sensabaugh, who didn’t work out. They also reunited with multiple players as veterans, namely William Gay and Bryant McFadden.

Outside of Darius Slay, the Steelers have a youngish cornerback room. In addition to Porter and Bishop, they also have third-year Cory Trice Jr. and rookie Donte Kent. On the older side are Brandin Echols, whom they also signed as a free agent this offseason, and James Pierre.

But Slay is clearly the grizzled veteran of the group, by far the most experienced and accomplished. He also knows what it’s like to play championship-level defense, and to win a ring. But when he’s not teaching, he’ll also still have to play ball. Even if the Steelers want him to coach up the young defensive backs, they’re paying him to play.