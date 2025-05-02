Danny Smith Says Steelers’ 7th-Round Picks Were Both On His ‘Lengthy List’ Of Draft Candidates

Steelers special teams coordinator Danny Smith commands respect both nationally and internally, and the team keeps his coffers full. In this case, we are referring to his special teams units, Pittsburgh unafraid to carry players whose clear strength is in the third phase of the game. In the seventh round this year, they even drafted two players high on Smith’s list—literally, it seems.

Pittsburgh traded back in the fifth round in the 2025 NFL Draft to recoup an extra seventh. The Steelers used those two picks on Carson Bruener and Donte Kent, whom Danny Smith scouted. He talked about that during the draft after selecting the inside linebacker and cornerback.

“Our scouts do a great job, to be honest with you, of providing a list for me”, Smith said via transcript of how the Steelers’ scouting staff works in conjunction with the coaching staff. “I got a very lengthy list, and I went through a lot of players, and they happen to both be on that list”.

Carson Bruener enters a crowded Steelers inside linebacker room, which is often full of Danny Smith favorites. Last year, they even brought back old friend Tyler Matakevich. If they are looking to replace him, however, then Bruener may be the guy.

Notably, CB Donte Kent has punt return experience, and in his post-selection press conference, he also volunteered for kick return work as well. He can contribute to Danny Smith’s special teams units in other ways too. The additions of these sorts of players show the Steelers take special teams seriously, which Smith sees as essential.

“I do know a lot about them and what they play, and you know, it’s our job to study that and to get them started”, Danny Smith said of the Steelers’ seventh-round selections. “That’s the big key on special teams. Where can they be successful immediately? I try to hit that off with that film study. So when I get here, they’re on go, as opposed to relearning stuff”.

The Steelers have had mixed success parting with some Danny Smith regulars. Last year, they tried to move on from James Pierre, but their gunners struggled without him. When the opportunity arose, they brought him back last season, and he is already back this year. They also found a new standout in WR Ben Skowronek, whom they signed to a two-year contract.

Another notable special-teams-adjacent move the Steelers made was signing ILB Malik Harrison. While he may have a large role on defense, he is also going to be best friends with Smith. As will Steelers rookie fourth-round OLB Jack Sawyer, not dissimilar to Nick Herbig’s rookie season two years ago.

The Steelers have often seen mixed results from Danny Smith’s special teams units, truth be told. Rarely do they hit on all cylinders, last year, for example, being a down year for kick returns. But they got a great season out of Chris Boswell, blocked multiple kicks, return a punt for a touchdown, etc. Now he has a fresh batch of players to work with, including Bruener and Kent, assuming they make the roster.