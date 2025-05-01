Damien Woody Thinks Steelers ‘Have No Quarterback’ Even If They Sign Aaron Rodgers

The 2025 NFL Draft has come and gone, and the Pittsburgh Steelers still have an issue at quarterback. They selected Will Howard in the sixth round, but that is more a move for the future. Mason Rudolph continues to be in the driver’s seat for the starting job. However, Aaron Rodgers is still out there. The Steelers sound confident he’ll eventually sign with them. Even if that happens, former NFL offensive lineman Damien Woody doesn’t have high hopes for the Steelers in 2025.

“You have no quarterback,” Woody said Thursday on ESPN’s Unsportsmanlike. “Even if you get Aaron Rodgers, you have no quarterback. How in the hell did the Pittsburgh Steelers, a proud franchise, the winner of six Super Bowls, put themselves in this predicament?”

It’s fair to wonder how much Rodgers has left in the tank. He’s 41 years old, and he suffered a major injury in 2023. Father Time catches up to everyone eventually. Quarterbacks tend to take a step back at the point Rodgers is in his career.

That seemed to be the case for much of the 2024 season. Rodgers did not look like himself, but his play did pick up toward the end of the year. Maybe he’ll play better after another year removed from tearing his Achilles. Rodgers didn’t look totally finished in 2024.

Also, the Steelers don’t have many better options. Even if he isn’t totally himself again, Rodgers seems like an upgrade over Rudolph. The rest of the free agent quarterback market looks barren, too. The Steelers could kick the tires on Kirk Cousins, but his best days might be behind him as well.

Rodgers at least has experience winning at the highest level. The Steelers probably won’t be Super Bowl contenders with him, but they should be closer to winning a playoff game. Aside from quarterback, they’ve got a solid roster put together. Rodgers wouldn’t need to come in and carry the team on his back. The Steelers have won games with worse players under center.

Woody’s point about the Steelers putting themselves between a rock and a hard place is fair. Rodgers might not even play in the NFL again. He said retirement is still on the table, and it sounds like he’s dealing with some serious personal issues. The Steelers are in a tough spot waiting for him, with no end in sight. Until then, they are in a predicament if they want to improve upon their 2024 season.