Current Steelers Draw Comparison To Early 2000s Teams ‘Before They Got Ben Roethlisberger’

Right before landing Ben Roethlisberger, the Steelers had a roster primed for a franchise quarterback. They may be there again, or close. At least that’s how Mike DeFabo sees the Steelers coming out of the 2025 NFL Draft, even without George Pickens. Of course, they don’t have their franchise quarterback, but what of their roster?

“I kind of look at the Steelers right now, if they play their cards correctly, they could kind of be like the early 2000s Steelers before they got Ben Roethlisberger,” DeFabo said, via the Cleveland Browns’ YouTube channel. “You had a very good defense. You had an excellent offensive line. You had Jerome Bettis and a reliable running game.

“They were good enough where you were thinking, ‘Yeah, maybe this could be a playoff team. Probably not a legitimate contender’, and then they get the quarterback, and that helps vault them into that conversation as a true contender,” he continued, comparing these Steelers to 20-plus years ago. “The quarterback ultimately ends up elevating the rest of the team. I don’t know that they’re quite there, but they’re kind of close.”

DeFabo argued that the Steelers’ roster doesn’t really have many holes coming out of the draft. By and large, they addressed their needs, except at quarterback and running back. Will Howard is a nice developmental prospect, but is not likely to win a Super Bowl.

The wide receiver room obviously looks worse without George Pickens, but there is a rub. In parting company, the Steelers netted a 2026 third-round pick, which could help land them their next Ben Roethlisberger. At least that’s the plan, whether it works or not.

Of course, the Steelers also have a roster that is aging quickly in some areas. DeFabo found himself wondering aloud if 2024 was Cameron Heyward’s last good year, now 36 years old. That is why they drafted Derrick Harmon, later adding Yahya Black. And then there is Minkah Fitzpatrick, who no longer looks like the modern-day Troy Polamalu.

On top of that, all we’re talking about right now are appearances, and objects in the draft’s rearview mirror tend to be worse than they appear. According to analysts, the Steelers hit a home run in the draft for three years in a row. But they are still waiting for the tangible results.

The Steelers may not be “rebuilding,” but they are functioning as though they are. They have required a series of strong draft classes but have not yet turned the corner. It doesn’t help that, in hindsight, their 2022 class continues to look worse and worse.

The question is whether they have built a sustainable foundation upon which to mount a sail worthy of a flagship. The Steelers have been treading water too long, like me in this aquatic metaphor. If only they could escape their predicament as easily.