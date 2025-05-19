Cowherd Again Bashes Steelers, Accuses Tomlin Of Showing ‘No Urgency’ To Fix QB

Colin Cowherd has spent the past week doing what he’s done for the past several years. Roasting the Pittsburgh Steelers at every chance he gets. Even in the middle of a conversation about the Houston Texans, Cowherd couldn’t help but get in a jab at Mike Tomlin and the Steelers.

“You can tell by drafts who’s in control of the franchise,” Cowherd said on his FS1 show, The Herd, Monday. “You can tell by contracts to quarterbacks, who’s in control of the franchise. Mike Tomlin is controlling the Steelers. How do I know? They still don’t have a quarterback. There’s no urgency for them at quarterback. That tells me Tomlin has all the power right now, all the juice in Pittsburgh.”

For the first time in franchise history, the Steelers are set to start five different Week One quarterbacks in five-straight seasons: Ben Roethlisberger, Mitch Trubisky, Kenny Pickett, Justin Fields and whoever gets the nod in 2025, Mason Rudolph or Aaron Rodgers.

In fairness to Tomlin, the organization immediately sought to find a quarterback following Roethlisberger’s retirement. Pittsburgh drafted Pickett in the first round of the 2022 draft, a decision that felt more out of obligation than actual value and fit. The quarterback class turned out to be one of the weakest in decades and Pickett lasted just two seasons before being traded.

Since then, the Steelers have rolled the dice on veterans. Last year, Russell Wilson and Fields. This year, Rudolph or Rodgers. Post-franchise quarterback transitions are messy, but the Steelers have often felt directionless. Finding a quarterback will point them the right way but it’s a challenge easier said than done. Armed with a projected 12 draft picks in 2026, that’s when the Steelers figure to make their move.

Still, Cowherd is also likely making the point of the team’s inaction this offseason. The long waiting game for Rodgers to sign and the chance he doesn’t, putting Pittsburgh in a serious pinch. It’s a risk, but a gamble Pittsburgh is clearly comfortable taking, knowing Rodgers is the best quarterback available.

Cowherd’s point about Tomlin’s power is bland and obvious. American sports’ longest-tenured, $50 million head coach is naturally going to have power. The team still presents its decisions as “Steelers’ decisions” made between head coach, general manager and ownership. But it’s logical to believe at the least, Tomlin’s influence has grown since Kevin Colbert stepped down. Of that “big-three,” Tomlin easily has the most in-depth coaching and evaluating background.

He’ll need to put it to good use in next year’s draft, or else Pittsburgh will go even longer without a true quarterback solution.