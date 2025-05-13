Cowboys’ Stephen Jones Compares New WR George Pickens To Dez Bryant

The Dallas Cowboys see a little Dez Bryant in former Steelers WR George Pickens, and think it’s a good thing. While Bryant caused the occasional headache, he certainly made plays, including 73 touchdowns over eight seasons. So far, Pickens has Bryant beat on the headaches, but not on the production. The Cowboys are counting on that flipping—though not too much. Both sides appear willing to let him play out the last year of his rookie contract, despite the third-round investment.

“We think of [George Pickens] as more than a [WR No.] 2”, Cowboys COO Stephen Jones told Adam Schein about the former Steelers wide receiver. “When we were looking at the deal, certainly we looked at the draft in terms of just scratching an itch. Seeing what might be available there in the draft. But here, you’ve got a guy who’s got experience, who’s had great success in the NFL. Obviously, a tremendous competitor. He reminds a lot in our building of Dez Bryant in terms of his competitiveness and what he brings to the field, his edge”.

The Cowboys selected Dez Bryant in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft. He played for them for eight seasons, catching 531 passes for 7,459 yards and 73 touchdowns. A torn Achilles robbed him of the 2018 season and effectively ended his career, though he eventually played briefly for the Ravens in 2020.

George Pickens doesn’t have anywhere near that production, at least in terms of scoring. Through his first three seasons, he has all of 12 touchdowns, though he has had inferior quarterback play. Bryant played with Tony Romo and Dak Prescott for most of his career. Pickens, in contrast, has had Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky, Mason Rudolph, Justin Fields, and Russell Wilson as his QBs.

In spurts, George Pickens could be a prolific wide receiver with the Steelers. Late in 2023, he went on a run with Rudolph. When they installed Wilson into the lineup last season, he also started producing better numbers. Largely due to injury, though, he failed to finish the season strong.

After the 2025 NFL Draft, the Steelers accepted the Cowboys’ trade offer for Pickens. They sent Pittsburgh a third-round pick while the parties exchanged late-round picks for 2027. Pickens is entering the final year of his rookie contract. The Steelers previously acquired DK Metcalf via trade as their new top wide receiver.

“This one at the end of the day made the most sense”, Jones said about the Cowboys acquiring Pickens over other trade options they considered. “Jerry [Jones] and myself felt like this was the best action for us, and certainly one that made a lot of sense to us”.

Many have weighed in on the Steelers’ decision to trade Georgee Pickens, showing a wide range of opinions. Clark Judge of the Talk of Fame Network, for example, believes the Steelers made out better. We won’t know until we see how Pickens helps the Cowboys this year, though, and what happens after. Even if he has a successful season on the field but a tumultuous one off and aids them in gaining a third-round compensatory pick, then they haven’t lost anything.