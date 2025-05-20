Cowboys Head Coach Praises George Pickens: ‘Dialed In’ During Meetings

So far, so good for George Pickens and the Dallas Cowboys. While head coach Brian Schottenheimer admitted Pickens is playing catch-up, traded from Pittsburgh two weeks ago, he’s making a positive impression on his new team.

“He is obviously a tremendous athlete, but I love watching him in meetings,” Schottenheimer told reporters via ESPN Cowboys beat writer Todd Archer. “Because in meetings, he’s been so dialed in, taking great notes.”

Pickens was traded by Pittsburgh largely for his lack of professionalism. There were never any reports of him being problematic in meetings, but he was reportedly constantly late for team events, including games. His short temper on the field also proved an issue, leading to costly penalties.

Entering the final year of his rookie deal with no chance of being re-signed, the Steelers dealt Pickens to the Cowboys for a 2026 third-round pick. The teams also swapped Day 3 selections in 2027.

Dallas is counting on Pickens being the model citizen he wasn’t in Pittsburgh. Pickens has incentive to have his best season on and off the field. A big year could lead to a big payday, either re-signing with the Cowboys or hitting the open market as an ultra-talented receiver in the prime of his career. A hot receiver market could see Pickens command more than $30 million per season.

Of course, Pickens is in the honeymoon phase with Dallas. Things could change the first time he doesn’t get the ball or a defender tries to rattle him. In one of the biggest media markets and team ESPN loves to cover 24/7, it’s unlikely Pickens gets through the entire season without an incident. The question is how many he’ll have and how distracting they’ll be. Schottenheimer has plenty on his plate as a first-time head coach but was hired because of his good relationships with coaches and players.

For now, Pickens will take things one practice at a time. In a new jersey number, evidently, sporting No. 13 during spring practices. The number appears temporary but perhaps a fresh set of digits paired with his fresh start will do Pickens – and the Cowboys – plenty of good.