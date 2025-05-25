Countering One Of Will Howard’s Negative Narratives

One narrative floating around Pittsburgh Steelers’ rookie quarterback Will Howard is concern over his lack of experience under center. The pitfalls of the modern college offense that are shotgun-heavy and don’t prepare players for working under center at the NFL level.

But is it true? The data tells the story. Courtesy of our friend Andrew Shaver from PFF, he pulled the under-center snaps for each of the 12 FBS quarterbacks drafted in 2025.

Below is the data, showing career snaps, career snaps under center, and pass/run splits from under center.

Name Career Snaps Car Pass Plays Car Run Plays Snaps Under Center Pass Plays UC Run Plays UC Kurtis Rourke 2760 1528 1232 22 3 19 Riley Leonard 2380 1297 1083 46 8 38 Jalen Milroe 1780 882 898 55 6 49 Cam Ward 4005 2823 1182 60 11 49 Shedeur Sanders 3362 2303 1059 66 11 55 Jaxson Dart 3125 1619 1506 72 25 47 Quinn Ewers 2347 1331 1016 75 13 62 Dillon Gabriel 4553 2490 2063 93 23 70 Tyler Shough 2048 1149 899 100 34 66 Kyle McCord 1897 1134 763 225 39 186 Will Howard 2776 1346 1430 265 56 209 Graham Mertz 3004 1473 1531 1197 268 929

Howard had the second-most snaps under center, with 265. The vast majority were handoffs, but he still ranked second in passes under center.

To put the numbers in better perspective, here’s the percentage of career snaps under center.

Rourke: 0.8-percent

Ward: 1.5-percent

Leonard: 1.9-percent

Sanders: 2.0-percent

Gabriel: 2.0-percent

Dart: 2.3-percent

Milroe: 3.1-percent

Ewers: 3.2-percent

Shough: 4.9-percent

Howard: 9.5-percent

McCord: 11.9-percent

Mertz: 39.8-percent

Even with a relative dataset, Howard ranks third behind Florida’s Graham Mertz and Syracuse’s Kyle McCord. Mertz’s numbers primarily come from his time at Wisconsin, a program that runs a pro-style offense, before he transferred to Florida. And McCord spent time at Ohio State before transferring to Syracuse for his final season.

While Howard’s numbers aren’t huge in aggregate, they are among the best of the 2025 class. Much larger compared to No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward or first-rounder Jaxson Dart.

Every quarterback coming from college has an adjustment to make. There will be a learning curve, and Howard will operate under center more often in Pittsburgh than in college. But his learning curve is easier, not harder, than nearly every quarterback in this year’s class. He has experience and reps that most others don’t.

Combine this data with other known parts of Howard’s game, and he has an NFL-ready profile. At Ohio State, he used a cadence and was asked to make checks and audibles throughout his career. Ohio State’s offense was RPO-heavy, but those are popular in Pittsburgh, and he still was asked to make full-field reads in obvious pass situations.

None of the data suggests Howard should have additional or special concern about the college systems he’s coming from. If anything, they point to someone who won’t be bothered by getting under center this summer. It’s something he’s used to doing.