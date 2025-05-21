Article

Contract Details For Steelers’ 2025 Undrafted Free Agents

The Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to contracts with 10 undrafted free agents at the conclusion of the team’s 2025 rookie minicamp and all of them have since gone on to sign. With those 10 contracts now filed with the NFLPA, I can now pass along the details, thanks to the NFLPA and Over the Cap. The 10 undrafted players signed this year were TE/FB DJ Thomas-Jones, WR Roc Taylor, G Aiden Williams, S Sebastian Castro, TE JJ Galbreath, K Ben Sauls, WR Ke’Shawn Williams, DL Blake Mangelson, RB Max Hurleman, and OT Gareth Warren.

As usual, the 10 undrafted free agent signed three-year contracts. Additionally, all 10 have minimum base salaries in their three-year contracts with none of that money being guaranteed.

The only guaranteed money given to any of the undrafted players signed this year came in the form of signing bonuses, which is also not surprising. Thomas-Jones, Taylor, and Williams received the highest signing bonuses of the 10 players at $30,000. Castro was next with a $25,000 signing bonus. Galbreath and Sauls each received a $20,000 signing bonus and they are followed by Williams at $10,000 and Mangelson at $3,000. Hurleman and Warren, both of whom signed after the team’s rookie minicamp, did not receive signing bonuses in their three-year contracts.

In total, the Steelers doled out $168,000 in guaranteed money to the 10 undrafted free agents they recently signed. Last year, the Steelers doled out $93,000 in guaranteed money to the five undrafted free agents they signed.

(10) 2025 Steelers Undrafted Rookie Contracts
DJ Thomas-Jones – Total $3,005,000 – Signing Bonus $30,000
YEAR BASE SALARY SIGNING BONUS ROSTER BONUS CAP CHARGE
2025 $840,000 $10,000 $0 $850,000
2025 $1,005,000 $10,000 $0 $1,015,000
2026 $1,120,000 $10,000 $0 $1,130,000
Roc Taylor – Total $3,005,000 – Signing Bonus $30,000
YEAR BASE SALARY SIGNING BONUS ROSTER BONUS CAP CHARGE
2025 $840,000 $10,000 $0 $850,000
2025 $1,005,000 $10,000 $0 $1,015,000
2026 $1,120,000 $10,000 $0 $1,130,000
Aiden Williams – Total $3,005,000 – Signing Bonus $30,000
YEAR BASE SALARY SIGNING BONUS ROSTER BONUS CAP CHARGE
2025 $840,000 $10,000 $0 $850,000
2025 $1,005,000 $10,000 $0 $1,015,000
2026 $1,120,000 $10,000 $0 $1,130,000
Sebastian Castro – Total $2,990,000 – Signing Bonus $25,000
YEAR BASE SALARY SIGNING BONUS ROSTER BONUS CAP CHARGE
2025 $840,000 $8,333 $0 $848,333
2025 $1,005,000 $8,333 $0 $1,013,333
2026 $1,120,000 $8,334 $0 $1,128,334
JJ Galbreath – Total $2,985,000 – Signing Bonus $20,000
YEAR BASE SALARY SIGNING BONUS ROSTER BONUS CAP CHARGE
2025 $840,000 $6,666 $0 $846,666
2025 $1,005,000 $6,666 $0 $1,011,666
2026 $1,120,000 $6,668 $0 $1,126,668
Ben Sauls – $2,985,000 – Signing Bonus $20,000
YEAR BASE SALARY SIGNING BONUS ROSTER BONUS CAP CHARGE
2025 $840,000 $6,666 $0 $846,666
2025 $1,005,000 $6,666 $0 $1,011,666
2026 $1,120,000 $6,668 $0 $1,126,668
Ke’Shawn Williams – Total $2,975,000 – Signing Bonus $10,000
YEAR BASE SALARY SIGNING BONUS ROSTER BONUS CAP CHARGE
2025 $840,000 $3,333 $0 $843,333
2025 $1,005,000 $3,333 $0 $1,008,333
2026 $1,120,000 $3,334 $0 $1,123,334
Blake Mangelson – Total $2,968,000 – Signing Bonus $3,000
YEAR BASE SALARY SIGNING BONUS ROSTER BONUS CAP CHARGE
2025 $840,000 $1,000 $0 $841,000
2025 $1,005,000 $1,000 $0 $1,006,000
2026 $1,120,000 $1,000 $0 $1,121,000
Max Hurleman – Total $2,965,000 – Signing Bonus $0
YEAR BASE SALARY SIGNING BONUS ROSTER BONUS CAP CHARGE
2025 $840,000 $0 $0 $840,000
2025 $1,005,000 $0 $0 $1,005,000
2026 $1,120,000 $0 $0 $1,120,000
Gareth Warren – Total $2,965,000 – Signing Bonus $0
YEAR BASE SALARY SIGNING BONUS ROSTER BONUS CAP CHARGE
2025 $840,000 $0 $0 $840,000
2025 $1,005,000 $0 $0 $1,005,000
2026 $1,120,000 $0 $0 $1,120,000

 

