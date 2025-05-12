Cohen Thinks Saints Make ‘Way More Sense’ Than Steelers For Aaron Rodgers

The first post-draft event of the NFL offseason has now come and gone. Rookie minicamp is in the books. Unfortuntaley, the Steelers still have yet to receive an answer from Aaron Rodgers. He hasn’t missed any offseason workouts yet, so it’s no harm, no foul for now. However, the Steelers would certainly like an answer sooner rather than later.

Part of the reason for that is because another potential opportunity can open up at the drop of a hat, like the New Orleans Saints this past weekend. Derek Carr opted to retire on Saturday, which leaves some people speculating whether Rodgers could prefer a situation like that instead of the Steelers.

ESPN’s Evan Cohen actually thinks the Saints make more sense for Rodgers.

“I kinda think he [Aaron Rodgers] should go to the Saints if they offer him a deal,” Cohen said on Unsportsmanlike on Monday. “I actually think it makes way more sense for him. If you wanna finish on a high note, you’re playing indoors. The teams you play against on a more regular basis, one is indoors, and the other two are in warmer weather… If Rodgers has something left, and we’ve been asking all along, what the heck is he waiting for? I’m not saying he was waiting for this. I’m also not ruling this out.”

Looking at how barren the Saints’ current quarterback room is, a take like this isn’t too surprising. They’ve got two late-round picks in Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener, as well as Tyler Shough, who was taken in the second-round this year.

However, do the Saints really make sense for Rodgers?

There are a few pieces on the offense that could entice him, but it’s nothing crazy. Alvin Kamara has had a terrific career, and while he can still play, he’s not the same running back he used to be. Chris Olave is a nice option to get the ball to, but aside from him, there’s not a ton of depth at receiver. After that, the Saints’ roster is easily one of the worst in the league.

One of the advantages New Orleans has, as Cohen references, is the weather. The Saints play indoors, which would surely be easier than playing home games in Pittsburgh for Rodgers come December. The Saints’ divisional opponents all play indoors, or in warm-weather cities.

However, the cold isn’t anything new for Rodgers. He’s played his entire career in Green Bay and New York. It’s hard to assume the weather would be a deal-breaker for him.

As of now, the Steelers feel like a comfortably better situation for Rodgers. He’s already been on bad teams in New York in recent years. The Steelers present the best shot at contention of any team with an opening at the position right now.

With that said, the Steelers still need him to sign. The longer he waits, the more time there is for this kind of speculation.