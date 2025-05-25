Clark: Robert Woods Shouldn’t Be Overlooked In Steelers’ Receiver Room

When the Pittsburgh Steelers signed WR Robert Woods, the move barely moved the needle. At the time, the Steelers still had George Pickens, and Woods was expected to provide depth on the outside and in the slot. But after trading Pickens, Woods suddenly looks like the favorite to open the 2025 season opposite DK Metcalf on the outside.

The Steelers could still look to acquire a receiver, either through free agency or trade, especially if they sign Aaron Rodgers. But Woods is still likely going to play more than originally thought. In debating Pittsburgh’s receiver room and whether or not it will be better than last year (as Omar Khan believes), the discussion has largely centered on Metcalf being better than Pickens and hoping for leaps from Roman Wilson and Calvin Austin III.

But consider that last season, the Steelers had Van Jefferson play over 700 snaps on the outside. His 24 receptions put him in historic if dubious company for receivers who played over 700 snaps and caught less than 25 passes. In Houston last season, Woods played 361 snaps and caught 20 balls, and he had 40 receptions the year before that.

Woods isn’t going to come in and be the receiver he was during his prime. He’s 33 years old and his best days are behind him. But the player he is now is still going to be an upgrade over what Jefferson provided on the outside last season, and his presence should go a long way toward improving Pittsburgh’s receiver room this season. He can also be a leader and a mentor for some of the younger receivers, but his on-field production should be a lot better than what the Steelers saw from their outside receivers not named Pickens last year.

If Woods is Pittsburgh’s starter opposite Metcalf, it wouldn’t be completely shocking to see him pull in 40ish receptions. That’s what he did on 666 snaps in 2023, and with DK Metcalf opposite him, there isn’t going to be as much attention on Woods, especially with a potential field stretcher in Calvin Austin III or Roman Wilson in the slot.

Austin or Wilson (in my opinion, likely Austin) will likely be Pittsburgh’s second-most productive wide receiver, but the inclusion of Robert Woods and looking at him as a direct replacement for Jefferson is one reason why I agree with Khan that the wide receiver room is in a better state entering 2025 than it was last year. Another year of development from TE Pat Freiermuth and a potential signing of QB Aaron Rodgers could make the Steelers’ passing game a strength, and while it’s not super exciting, minor upgrades like signing Woods could make a big difference.