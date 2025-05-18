Charlie Batch Thinks Will Howard Can Put ‘Hand In The Pile’ For Future Starting Job

Just like it was in 2022, quarterback was the position generating the most interest headed into the 2025 NFL Draft for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Unlike 2022 where they drafted quarterback Kenny Pickett with the 20th overall pick, Omar Khan and the Steelers waited all the way until pick No. 185 in the sixth round to snag Ohio State National Championship winning quarterback Will Howard.

Analysts and TV pundits were debating whether the Steelers would take Shedeur Sanders in the first round, or perhaps Tyler Shough in the third, but they ultimately waited to address the position and still ended up with a very solid option in Howard.

On Saturday’s episode of The Arthur Moats Experience, the former Steelers linebacker hosted former Steelers quarterback Charlie Batch for a full interview. Moats asked Batch about his favorite draft pick, and naturally the former quarterback took the chance to elaborate on Will Howard and his potential trajectory with the Steelers.

“I think when you look at what Will brings to the equation, I know he went in the sixth round, but ultimately can they develop him now because he’s not in a rush to actually have to play,” said Batch. “But the reps he is going to get throughout…if the roster stays what it is today, there will be a strong chance he can compete for that backup and ultimately put his hand in the pile as it relates to what it looks like moving forward for that starting position.”

Experience isn’t an issue for Will Howard, who played five years of college football, including four at Kansas State before an incredible final season at Ohio State where he threw for 4,010 yards and 35 touchdowns while leading his team on a convincing National Championship run. Howard didn’t melt under the bright lights and expectations in Columbus, instead he elevated his game.

But he’ll have to take his game to a whole new level if he’s going to develop into a future starting quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers. As the roster stands, the Steelers have three rostered quarterbacks. Mason Rudolph is the starter, with Skylar Thompson and Howard as the back-ups. Assuming Aaron Rodgers doesn’t sign with Pittsburgh, Howard should have an excellent opportunity to win the primary back-up role this season. Thompson hasn’t been spectacular in his ten career NFL games, completing just 58.7% of his passes with just one career touchdown.

As a sixth-round pick, the Steelers have no intentions of rushing Howard onto the field like they did with Kenny Pickett. He’ll be dealing with a lot less pressure this year than he did when he transferred to Ohio State. If he’s able to pick up the offense, learn from a veteran like Mason Rudolph, and shine during practice and the preseason, than Howard should absolutely get a chance to compete for the future starting quarterback job as the Steelers search for long-term solutions beyond 2025.