Chargers Roast Steelers In Schedule Release Video

When it comes to NFL schedule release videos, no one does it better than the Los Angeles Chargers. Unafraid to poke fun at every opponent, the Pittsburgh Steelers certainly weren’t spared. The Chargers’ 2025 schedule theme was made in Minecraft, and it has plenty of subtle jabs at Pittsburgh, which they will play in Week 10 during Sunday Night Football.

Featuring an old mine, the beginning of the clip features a sign that says “No Children Allowed.” Is that commitment to the bit or a subtle jab at WR George Pickens, whose drama and antics frustrated the Steelers enough to trade him away like so many difficult receivers in recent team history?

Entering the mine shaft, signs point in two directions: “Contender” and “rebuild.” Pittsburgh finds itself awkwardly in between, wanting to win and break an eight-year playoff victory drought but clearly far away from true Super Bowl contenders. It’s football purgatory.

There’s even an Aaron Rodgers Easter Egg tucked away in the final frame, watching the Steelers fall off the end of the track. Left side of the screen.

Finally, the most explicit joke of them all. A red sign that reads, “Warning Track Ends In 9’8,” a clear nod to a Steelers’ team always hovering in the 9-10 win range. Good enough for Wild Card contention, not great enough for a top seed, and never bad enough to land a blue-chip draft prospect capable of resetting and transforming the franchise.

The Steelers and Chargers met early last season, with Pittsburgh exiting with a victory. Los Angeles will look for revenge this year. Their roster features former ex-Steelers, including RB Najee Harris, CB Donte Jackson, and WR Mike Williams, who spent most of his career with the Chargers before being traded from the New York Jets to the Steelers midway through 2024.

The Chargers have certainly gone after players and teams harder than the Steelers in the past and overall, Pittsburgh got off fairly easy. Still, as far as the NFL goes, it’s as biting critiques as you’ll see from team-to-team. Compare that to Pittsburgh’s direction, a “Catching Bigfoot” theme that didn’t reveal the schedule until the very end. Not the team’s strongest showing.