CBS Sports Analysts Predict Steelers’ 2025 Record

Mike Tomlin’s Pittsburgh Steelers have been the prime example of consistency during his tenure as head coach. Unfortunately, as of late, they’ve been consistently mediocre. Speaking on CBS Sports HQ on Friday, Tyler Sullivan attempted to predict the Steelers’ record in 2025. Steelers fans will be happy to hear that he predicts Pittsburgh to break free from the cycle of mediocrity. However, they won’t be happy to hear that his prediction involves just six wins this season.

“The Pittsburgh Steelers, by far, are the toughest team to gauge when we do this exercise,” Sullivan said. “Because we don’t know the most important position… For me, I’m treating it like they’re not having Aaron Rodgers, because right now they don’t. Right now, it’s Mason Rudolph as their quarterback, projected to be the starter in Week 1. And to me, that results in the first under-.500 season for Mike Tomlin. Which is crazy to think about, but I think this is a 6-11 football team with Mason Rudolph as their quarterback.”

Sullivan does make it clear that he’s judging the team with Mason Rudolph projected to start. If Aaron Rodgers was to sign, there’s a possibility he doesn’t give them just six wins. And for what it’s worth, it still does feel likely that Rodgers will sign. Steelers insider Mark Kaboly predicted that on Friday.

However, it’s now halfway through May, and Rodgers hasn’t put pen to paper yet. It’s hard to blame Sullivan here for being pessimistic about the chances of that happening. And if Rodgers doesn’t sign, Mason Rudolph isn’t going to have the easiest situation.

The offensive line has a lot of potential, but it’s also unproven. Kaleb Johnson and Jaylen Warren should each get a healthy number of carries, so Rudolph would at least have a solid rushing attack, one that will certainly be prioritized under Arthur Smith. However, there are big question marks at receiver. Outside of DK Metcalf, who has no chemistry yet with Rudolph, Calvin Austin and Roman Wilson are currently the next-best options. That’s not an ideal situation with a quarterback like Rudolph, who’s never proven himself as a starter in his career.

Sullivan wasn’t the only one making predictions, though. He was joined by Bryant McFadden, who was a little more optimistic regarding the Steelers’ potential record in 2025.

“In terms of regular season success, that’s never been an issue for Mike Tomlin, regardless who’s been at quarterback,” McFadden said. “… But I have Pittsburgh going 9-8. Another winning season for Mike Tomlin.”

McFadden brings a simpler, more straightforward approach here, not committing to a side regarding Rodgers’ looming decision. However, his 9-8 prediction isn’t exactly what Steelers fans want to hear. Looking at Pittsburgh’s 2025 slate, though, it’s a reasonable possibility. The Steelers have a relatively easy slate to start the year. After that, they’ll have one of the league’s toughest schedules to finish things out.

All things considered, most Steelers fans would probably choose Sullivan’s prediction, if they had a choice. Going 9-8 isn’t getting the Steelers anywhere, probably not even the playoffs. At 6-11, they wouldn’t have the best draft pick, but it would be much higher than anything in the past couple of decades.