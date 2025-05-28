Canty Agrees With Bradshaw’s Rodgers Critique, Says Tomlin ‘Messed Up The Quarterback Situation So Bad’

Much like when Mike Tomlin reportedly went lone ranger in restoring Russell Wilson to his starting position over Justin Fields last season, he seems to be steering the ship while the Pittsburgh Steelers wait for Aaron Rodgers to make up his mind. Franchise icon Terry Bradshaw had some very pointed comments about the Steelers and their pursuit of Rodgers, which has opened up a new wave of criticism toward the team.

“He ain’t the only one that’s saying it,” Chris Canty said Wednesday via ESPN’s Unsportsmanlike. “I don’t know when the Steelers got to a place where they were this desperate that they were waiting on such a polarizing figure in Aaron Rodgers when we don’t know whether or not this guy is even good at football anymore. They backed themselves into this corner voluntarily. Mike Tomlin messed up the quarterback situation so bad.”

It’s almost unbelievable to think that just three short years ago the Steelers selected Kenny Pickett in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Since then, they have started Mitch Trubisky, Pickett, Mason Rudolph, Justin Fields and Russell Wilson.

The 2024 QB room showed promise to at least be a bridge to the future with one of either Wilson or Fields, but the Steelers managed to fumble that situation, too.

“He mishandled the handoff from Justin Fields to Russell Wilson so bad, where Justin Fields, who was their number one target to retain, wanted no parts of the franchise moving forward,” Canty said of Tomlin. “It’s confounding to me how the Pittsburgh Steelers could botch quarterback so badly this offseason when we looked at that as one of the primary areas for them to address over the last couple of years.”

Most teams that draft first-round QB busts aren’t in a great situation at the position just a few years later. I wouldn’t say the Steelers’ situation is overly surprising given the miss on Pickett, but their path to get here has had many unpredictable twists and turns.

Now they have pinned their entire 2025 strategy on a 41-year-old who won just five games last season. A QB who is too busy playing groupie at rap concerts and making lengthy podcast appearances to sign a contract. OTAs don’t make or break the season but missing them are symbolic of a lack of commitment.

Regardless of the Steelers’ 2026 plans, which appear to be all-in on drafting a QB in the first round, the current team deserves better. Guys like Cam Heyward, T.J. Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick deserve better.

Many of the current players have been diplomatch in their answers to the media about the QB uncertainty, but Tuesday was Day 1 of the questions. The longer this drags on, the more of a sideshow it becomes for the team. That’s not fair to the players that are showing up and working hard.

If the team has been following Tomlin’s lead on Rodgers, then only he is to blame.