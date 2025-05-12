‘Can’t Wait:’ Juan Thornhill Seems To Take Swipe At Browns

When the NFL schedule gets released Wednesday, count on Pittsburgh Steelers safety Juan Thornhill circling the two AFC North games against the Cleveland Browns. Taking to Twitter Monday morning, Thornhill seemed to take a swipe at his former team.

“Can’t wait !!! This shit is Personal,” he tweeted.

Can’t wait !!! This shit is Personal. — The Chosen Juan👑🙇🏽‍♂️ (@Juan_Thornhill) May 12, 2025

It’s not 100-percent clear what Thornhill is referring to but his tweet comes on the heels of the Browns signing ex-Steelers safety Damonate Kazee. Effectively, it’s a divisional swap of backup safeties. Thornhill to Pittsburgh, Kazee to Cleveland.

Thornhill faced intense criticism during his two seasons with Cleveland. Some of it was warranted and most notably occurred when Thornhill showed poor effort chasing down a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints. He would late apologize for the moment but it did little to win over a Browns fan base that celebrated his release in February.

After signing with Pittsburgh in mid-March, Juan Thornhill quickly ditched his Browns gear in exchange for his new Steelers colors. Now, he’ll get two chances for revenge. A Week 1 Steelers-Browns matchup can’t be ruled out and has been scheduled before. In fact, the Cleveland has been Pittsburgh’s most common Week 1 opponent throughout the Mike Tomlin era. It’s been played four times: 2007, 2014, 2017, and 2018. That’s double the number of the next-closest opponent, the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots, and Tennessee Titans.

A starter in Cleveland, Thornhill will have a reserve and rotational role in Pittsburgh. He figures to be the Steelers’ top backup to Minkah Fitzpatrick and DeShon Elliott. Thornhill could work his way into sub-packages, too. The Steelers like using a “big nickel” three-safety grouping against tight end-heavy teams like the Baltimore Ravens and will employ a six defensive back dime package in obvious passing situations. Thornhill could play in either, though the former is more likely with Cory Trice Jr. ticketed for the latter.

For Thornhill to have and get his revenge, whatever that looks like to him, staying healthy will be key. Recurring calf injuries limited him to just 11 games in each of his last two years.