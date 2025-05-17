Can Steelers Fix Late-Season Slumps Even With Tough Schedule?

Can the Steelers fix their late-season slumps even with a tough schedule?

Over the past five seasons, the Steelers have tended to lose more than they win toward the end of their schedule. The worst instance came last season, when the team dropped its final four regular-season games, then lost in the playoffs. In 2023, however, they dropped three in a row before winning three. They closed the 2022 season strong, but that is the exception. In 2021, they finished 3-2 in their final five, and 4-4-1 in their final nine. Going back to 2020, they finished on a 1-4 run.

The cliché goes that you want to be the team that is hot in December, but the Steelers have matched the climate in Pittsburgh. Now, one has to consider injuries, the difficulty of the schedule, and other logistics. Pittsburgh had a bunch of tough games late last season.

The thing is, the Steelers, on paper, have a lot of tough games on the docket late this season, as well. In the final six games, they play the Ravens twice, as well as the Bills and Lions. The Dolphins are no pushover, and road games in Cleveland have been an issue for them.

The Steelers can’t count on another false start out of the gates for the Bengals. If they can’t finish this season strong, there’s a very good chance they are looking at a third-place divisional finish. Maybe even fourth if the Browns somehow end up looking competent with Joe Flacco.

The front half of the schedule isn’t necessarily a cakewalk, either, at least on paper. They still play the Vikings, Seahawks, Bengals, and Packers. The “easy” games are the Jets, Patriots, Browns, and Colts. Are they really going to win all of those and stack Ws in the first half of the year?

Their best chance of staving off a late-season slide is if they can get the run game off the ground. Now with Jaylen Warren and Kaleb Johnson in the lead, hopefully with a better-positioned offensive line, and in the second year with Arthur Smith executing his vision, perhaps there’s a chance. But I probably wouldn’t hold my breath.

The Steelers are rebuilding, or reloading, whatever they feel the need to call it, after another disappointment last season. Though they limped into the playoffs, they once again embarrassed themselves therein.

Just like last year, the biggest question hanging over the Steelers is the quarterback question. While they ultimately traded George Pickens, they have other decisions to make. The 2025 NFL Draft class is now behind us, so most of the roster construction is complete.

But we still have a long offseason ahead for Steelers football, or football in shorts. Certain will-he-or-won’t-he situations remain in play, which we continue to monitor. Now it’s about evaluating the roster in place and filling holes as we go.