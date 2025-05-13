Cam Heyward Surprised By George Pickens Trade, But Cautions Steelers Fans ‘Don’t Panic, Stay Patient’

Like many in the immediate aftermath of the trade of wide receiver George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys last week, Pittsburgh Steelers team captain Cameron Heyward was surprised by the move. But one thing he’s not going to do is panic over the roster situation moving forward.
On the latest episode of “Not Just Football with Cam Heyward” Tuesday morning, Heyward reacted to the Pickens trade, stating he was surprised by it, but knows that the trade benefits both teams. On top of that, he borrowed an Aaron Rodgers line, telling fans to relax a bit while also citing the Steelers’ track record of trading receivers at just the right time.
“I didn’t know anything about it. I think, in my position, didn’t expect to know. I woke up the next morning and he had been traded. Was I surprised? Yeah. But you know, the game is the game, and I know it benefits both teams,” Heyward said of the Pickens trade to the Cowboys, according to video via the show’s YouTube page. “We get another third-round pick, they get a wide receiver to go along with CeeDee Lamb. Would I’ve liked to see George and DK [Metcalf] play together? Yeah, but hopefully there’s something in the works.”
With the trade of Pickens to the Cowboys, the Steelers continue to load up in the 2026 NFL Draft, where many believe they will be aggressive for a quarterback, especially in a class that has the potential to be a great one at the position.
So, it does benefit the Steelers that way. But for the 2025 season, it does hinder them quite a bit offensively as the receiver room was a bona fide strength with DK Metcalf and Pickens in it. Now, the Steelers are looking at Robert Woods, Calvin Austin III and Roman Wilson as guys who could be the No. 2 receiver, if they don’t make a move and add another legitimate receiver.
“I’m not going to go out and start making these extravagant thoughts of, ‘Oh, we’re gonna trade for this,'” Heyward said. “I think you have to look at the players we do have around. You got Calvin Austin, and I think he’s gonna take a step forward. I think the ball should be going through Pat [Freiermuth] a little bit more. And then also, you’re looking for a guy like Roman Wilson to really take a big step. So, it’s not like we don’t have a number one receiver still with DK.
“So, that’s gonna play a factor. But we’ll see what happens. A lot’s happened this offseason. I know everybody made a big stink about what the Steelers are gonna do, but there’s been a lot of turnover there.”
There’s been a lot of turnover with the Steelers. A lot has changed. There are a bunch of new faces in the building, and a lot of familiar faces have left or been traded, like Pickens. There’s still a lot that can happen, like Aaron Rodgers signing with the Steelers to shore up their quarterback situation, or a trade for a receiver, though some reports have shot that down already.
Steelers GM Omar Khan does like the receiver room post-Pickens and believes it’s in a much better spot than 2024, where the Steelers really struggled behind Pickens as a No. 1 option. On paper, it might be. Metcalf is a star receiver and a true No. 1, Woods is an experienced veteran with legitimate production throughout his career, while Austin took a step forward last season and Wilson reportedly looks like a different player this offseason.
But until they hit the field, it’s unknown, and there’s a lot of hope being banked on those guys all reaching their potential.
For Heyward though, the message is simple to Steeler Nation: calm down.
“I’m sure guys have talked about it, but I think the main thing is, and this is a PSA for all Steeler fans: don’t panic, stay patient, we’ll get to work,” Heyward said. “I think sometimes we can jump off the ship and think the ship is sinking. We got work to do. And, you know, whoever won the offseason isn’t gonna win the regular season, is not gonna win the Super Bowl.
“So, I’m locked in on that, locked in on having a good year, and I hope my teammates are, too.”
That’s the only real approach to take. Players might be surprised by the trade of Pickens. Some might also have been so fed up that they wanted the team to move on from him, even if it created a hole. But regardless of how they might feel, the Steelers have to get to work and prepare for the 2025 season.
Maybe the Pickens trade was addition by subtraction as the headache and distraction is out the door, allowing the Steelers to focus on the task at hand and take a step forward as an offense.
Only time will tell.
