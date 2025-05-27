Cam Heyward Breaks Down What Sets Rookie Derrick Harmon Apart

Before the Steelers selected Derrick Harmon in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, their last first-round defensive lineman was Cam Heyward all the way back in 2011. There are some natural comparisons between the two because of that, and it’s amplified by the fact that Harmon told the media he models his game after Heyward.

Heyward was asked about Harmon and that comparison, and he doesn’t really see the similarity.

“I don’t think so,” Heyward said Tuesday after the Steelers’ first OTA practice via TribLive’s Chris Adamski on X. “I think he’s got a good body, moves well, plays with his hands. Definitely gets on the edge a lot more than a lot of younger guys. I think it’s just computing that to our scheme and getting guys caught up.”

Cameron Heyward on the prevailing thought that Derrick Harmon is the heir apparent as the next Cameron Heyward pic.twitter.com/zNNDjLUHbd — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) May 27, 2025

Heyward is in rarified air when it comes to his career accomplishments and NFL longevity. As a seven-time Pro Bowler and a four-time first-team All-Pro with 88.5 career sacks, it wouldn’t be fair to Heyward or Harmon to make those lofty comparisons. Heyward is on a Hall of Fame trajectory, and Harmon has a long way to go for any such comparisons to be valid.

Harmon led FBS defensive linemen last year in pressures with 55. He has an aggressive play style. He even admitted in an episode of Not Just Football with Cam Heyward that he can take too many risks and needs to learn to tone it down a bit. While the big plays are nice, a great Steelers defensive lineman is capable of making the routine plays. Harmon had a 27.0 missed tackle rate in 2024, which was the second-worst in the DL draft class.

Heyward took some years to reach peak form as a pass rusher with his first double-digit sack campaign not coming until his seventh season, but he was always a consistent force even in those early years before the accolades started rolling in.

The beginning of their respective careers will look much different. Heyward wasn’t needed in the starting rotation with Brett Keisel and Aaron Smith ahead of him, and he didn’t become a full-time starter until his third year. Harmon is likely to begin starting right away if he can stay healthy through training camp and the preseason.

If Harmon succeeds, maybe the Heyward comparisons will come in time. But it’s probably best to leave them aside for the time being.