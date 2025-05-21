Buy Or Sell: Steelers Waiting On Aaron Rodgers To Address Wide Receiver

Buy or Sell: The Steelers are waiting on Aaron Rodgers to decide what to do at wide receiver.

Explanation: While waiting on Aaron Rodgers’ decision, the Steelers traded George Pickens, but they have yet to sign a replacement. That is, if they have any intention of adding a replacement. Perhaps whether or not they want to depends on Rodgers; perhaps that’s just idle speculation.

Buy:

Here is the obvious fact: if the Steelers don’t have Aaron Rodgers, they’re going to be running the ball a lot more. Yes, they ranked high in rushing attempts last year, but Russell Wilson always played in run-heavy offenses. That’s not Rodgers, and they know that’s not Rodgers.

If Rodgers signs with them, then the Steelers know that their wide receiver room isn’t finished. They will know, then, that they have to make a move of some kind of significance. Since trading George Pickens, they have not made any moves in that room. They did not draft a wide receiver, as many expected even before the trade, but they did sign Robert Woods.

Surely, though, nobody thinks Robert Woods is the finishing touch on an Aaron Rodgers-led offense, even with the Steelers. Yes, they added DK Metcalf, which is kind of a big deal. Yes, they still have Calvin Austin III and may be high on Roman Wilson. But if you’re going all in on Rodgers, you need fewer question marks and more exclamation points.

Sell:

If the Steelers were desperate for Aaron Rodgers, don’t kid yourself, they would have signed him by now. They would have made him an offer he couldn’t refuse, gave him some sort of assurances, done whatever was necessary to appease him. In no uncertain terms, they would have made it clear that he was in charge.

That he is still not here likely indicates that they did none of that. The Steelers are fine playing with Mason Rudolph this year if Rodgers doesn’t sign. Evidently, they view Rodgers as their only shot in the dark available, with other options being a waste of time. But it’s still a shot in the dark. They don’t call the shots.

Whatever the Steelers decide to do at wide receiver, it won’t be at Rodgers’ behest, or because of him. They will run the ball plenty even with him, and they will throw the ball with Rudolph. They will run Arthur Smith’s system, and they will add a significant wide receiver if it fits that plan.

The Steelers are building toward the 2025 season, following yet another disappointing year. While they reached the playoffs, they once again lost decisively in the first round. They are facing questions, both publicly, and perhaps privately as well. Questions about The Standard, and what the Steelers stand for.

The rookie class of a year ago was successful, but they need to step up into staple starters in 2025. And they need everyone healthy to do it, not an insignificant consideration. They needed a strong influx of talent in both free agency and in the 2025 NFL draft yet again.

