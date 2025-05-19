Buy Or Sell: Steelers Should Have No Interest In Trading For Chris Olave

Buy or Sell: The Steelers shouldn’t have any interest in trading for WR Chris Olave.

Explanation: While there is no sound reporting that the Steelers have any genuine interest in Chris Olave, there has been buzz. Even if the origin of the buzz is shaky at best, we can still presume Pittsburgh is exploring its options. At least in theory, trading for Olave is one option, and Omar Khan always claims to be open to anything.

Buy:

The biggest concern with Chris Olave the Steelers should have is his concussion history. After going through those issues with Ladarius Green, who never played again, you have to have concerns. Since entering the NFL, he has sustained four documented concussions. While cleared to resume play late last season, he did not, citing long-term health concerns.

If you have a player citing long-term health concerns, you should be wary of trading for him. Chris Olave has to be his own top priority, but the Steelers have to be theirs. While he has expressed every intention of playing this season, what happens after his next concussion?

There has been some baseless speculation out there about what the Saints might want for him, but since there is no legitimate substance behind that speculation, I’m not going to amplify it here. Suffice it to say that in order for Olave to be the Steelers’ wile, he would have to be cheap.

Sell:

Risks are inherent to the sport, and the Steelers are not going to penalize Chris Olave for not returning last season. Indeed, Mike Tomlin has developed a tendency of giving players extra time to heal in his later years. I think it’s fair to wonder if, had he been with the team last year, Olave would have been cleared to return.

But 2025 is a new year, and there is no guarantee he ever even suffers another concussion. Olave has shown he can be productive when healthy, and he is still just 25 years old. He is entering just the fourth year of his contract, the Saints having exercised his fifth-year option. Even if the Saints ultimately want too much from the Steelers for Olave, they should at least have interest in him.

