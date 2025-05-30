Buy Or Sell: Jonnu Smith Would Be A Playmaker In Steelers’ Offense

Buy or Sell: Jonnu Smith would be a playmaker in the Steelers’ offense.

Explanation: According to reports, the Steelers have interest in TE Jonnu Smith, who has deep ties to OC Arthur Smith. Turning 30 in August, he still has a lot left in the tank and is coming off his first Pro Bowl season. If acquired, Smith would offer the Steelers another significant receiving threat from the position.

Buy:

Considering how much the Steelers used MyCole Pruitt, Jonnu Smith would get plenty of work under Arthur Smith. The tight end has spent most of his NFL career working under Smith in some form or fashion, in multiple towns. In Tennessee, Arthur first coached Jonnu as position coach, then as coordinator. In 2023, Smith brought him in as head coach of the Falcons.

Jonnu Smith had his highest yardage total of his career up to that point but took it to another level last year. In 2024 with the Dolphins, he caught 88 passes on 111 targets for 884 yards and 8 touchdowns. He made the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career. As the Steelers continue to reshape their offense in Arthur Smith’s image, there is room for Smith to make plays.

Sell:

Considering the Steelers couldn’t even sufficiently target Pat Freiermuth last year, I don’t see that for Jonnu Smith. In what universe is a Steelers offense going to feed Smith double-digit targets? Under Arthur Smith the year before, he drew 70 targets.

That’s in line with how Arthur Smith used Pat Freiermuth last year, and now he and Jonnu Smith would have to split that while the offense also feeds WR1 DK Metcalf. The Steelers wouldn’t bring in Smith to make him the top passing target at the position. They already paid Freiermuth for that role. If they were to acquire him, frankly, they probably wouldn’t exploit the full extent of his capabilities.

