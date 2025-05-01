Buy Or Sell: Every 2025 Steelers Draft Pick Will Make 53-Man Roster

Buy or Sell: Every 2025 Steelers draft pick will make the 53-man roster

Explanation: The Steelers have rostered every draft pick in each of the past two seasons, which was previously rare for them. In fact, they only recently parted with their first draft pick under Omar Khan, and that was due to injury. This year, at least most of the class has a great chance of making the team, perhaps by intention. Teams like to focus on players and positions who have a shot at the roster in the later rounds, but it works out better in some years than in others.

Buy:

I don’t think it’s a coincidence that the Steelers retained all of their draft picks in the past two years since Omar Khan took over as general manager. I think Khan and Mike Tomlin place a higher priority on roster odds in the late rounds. It also helps to not have so many late-round picks, too.

Of the Steelers’ current draft class, I think there are no doubts about their first five picks. Where you start getting into the weeds is with their two seventh-round picks, but they drafted players specifically who can make their roster. Special teams coordinator Danny Smith said both ILB Carson Bruener and CB Donte Kent were very high on his list. And as with so many other things, special teams is the gateway to a job for young players.

Sell:

The Steelers’ recent streak of rookie draft pick retention has partly to do with, actually, bad luck. Last year, for example, sixth-round picks Logan Lee and Ryan Watts spent the year on IR, not the 53-man roster. That’s a bit of cheating, in terms of stashing developing rookies not ready to contribute.

While Bruener might have family ties, he is in a crowded room. The Steelers already have Patrick Queen, Payton Wilson, Malik Harrison, Cole Holcomb, and Mark Robinson there from last season. And they added Jack Sawyer at outside linebacker, which could crowd his numbers game. For Kent, the Steelers already have Beanie Bishop Jr. and Brandin Echols in the slot. He will have to really stand out on special teams, and he only has three preseason games to do it.

The Steelers are building toward the 2025 season, following yet another disappointing year. While they reached the playoffs, they once again lost authoritatively in the first round. They are facing questions, both publicly, and perhaps privately as well. Questions about The Standard, and what the Steelers stand for.

The rookie class of a year ago was successful, but they need to step up into staple starters in 2025. And they need everyone healthy to do it, not an insignificant consideration. They needed a strong influx of talent in both free agency and in the 2025 NFL draft yet again.

These sorts of uncertainties are what we will address in our Buy or Sell series. In each installment, we will introduce a topic statement and weigh some of the arguments for either buying it (meaning that you agree with it or expect it to be true) or selling it (meaning you disagree with it or expect it to be false).

***Obviously, injuries and other things can change the variables. The Steelers don’t have to keep every rookie on the 53-man roster to “keep” him. This is another way of saying the Steelers will not waive any of their rookies due to performance or positional numbers.