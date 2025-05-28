Buy Or Sell: DK Metcalf Absence For First OTA Practice A Non-Story

Buy or Sell: DK Metcalf’s absence from the Steelers’ first OTA practice is a non-story.

Explanation: While OTAs are wholly voluntary, DK Metcalf’s absence Tuesday seemed conspicuous enough for reporters to mention on multiple occasions. The Steelers spent a lot to acquire the veteran wide receiver, including a second-round draft pick. Although he reportedly did not attend the first OTA practice, he participated in many portions of the first two phases of the offseason.

Buy:

Of course this is a non-story, especially for a team without a starting quarterback. Look, let’s be honest here: even the teams are admitting OTAs are minimally valuable. Even the Pittsburgh Steelers voluntarily elected to hold only six practices when they are allowed 10. So when teams are telling players they don’t matter, they don’t show up. DK Metcalf could be off training on his own or on vacation—it makes no difference.

Steelers QB Mason Rudolph spoke quite highly of Metcalf and made very clear that they have already put in work together. He praised Metcalf’s commitment to learning and growing, and failing to show up for a voluntary practice doesn’t diminish that. Besides, we have no idea why he didn’t report for the first day, or if he will report or not today.

Sell:

While this is hardly a crisis or even a red flag, it is always notable when a trade acquisition you gave $150 million to doesn’t show up for the first day of OTAs. The Steelers invested quite a lot in DK Metcalf, enough to make his absence at least a “story”. Whatever that “story” is, it might not amount to much, but it’s there. Even if it might be a non-story tomorrow, it is one today.

The Steelers have a lot of new and evolving pieces on offense this year, with Metcalf being the biggest. An equally big adjustment is moving on from George Pickens, which fundamentally changes the offense. His absence now won’t be the reason they don’t win a Super Bowl, but his presence wouldn’t have hurt.

Beyond that, DK Metcalf is now a leader of this team, which he knows, so attendance matters. Just ask Pat Freiermuth, Patrick Queen, and Cameron Heyward, all of whom said the same thing yesterday. If you’re going to lead by example, the first example to set is showing up.

