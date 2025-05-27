Buy Or Sell: Derrick Harmon Will Be An Effective Starter From Day One

Buy or Sell: Derrick Harmon will be an effective Day-One starter for the Steelers and for years to come.

Explanation: The Steelers saw defensive line as their biggest need, and Derrick Harmon as their best way to address it. They bypassed veteran free agents, seeing the depth in the draft and the price tags of the veterans. While things got a little dicey as their pick approached, Harmon was theirs for the taking. Take him they did, and there is a starting job ready for him to grab. But is he ready?

Buy:

The Steelers drafted Derrick Harmon because his talent was evident on tape last year. He grew up in 2024, both on and off the field, and is ready for the professional game. Ready to pick Cameron Heyward’s brain, he wants to do things right—the first step toward achieving exactly that.

Of course there will be some growing pains along the way, but Harmon can still play effective football while he learns. Players enter the league these days generally knowing what they’re doing, unless they were stars in their program who were coddled and got by on their talent alone.

That wasn’t Derrick Harmon. He worked to keep improving and to get where he is now. With Larry Ogunjobi gone, the Steelers are gift-wrapping him a starting opportunity. All he has to do is take it, and based on everything we know about him, I fully expect him to.

Sell:

Derrick Harmon took a significant step forward during his final collegiate season but did not have a consistent career. The NFL is an even more significant step, and chances are he will be playing catch-up. While the Steelers have modified assignments for their 3-4 DEs, they are also still more demanding than most.

Knowing the Steelers, we might even see them start somebody like Isaiahh Loudermilk initially. Granted, they have been much better about starting rookies in recent years, like Troy Fautanu. He missed a lot of the offseason, but they threw him out there anyway—with unfortunate results, but that’s irrelevant. Derrick Harmon, though, plays at a deep position where there’s a lot to learn. Expect growing pains.

