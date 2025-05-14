Browns Call Steelers Dumpster Fire In Social Media Troll Attempt

The Cleveland Browns’ social media team is having a bit of fun before the complete NFL schedule is released tonight. Previewing the opponents before the order is set in stone, the Browns ribbed each team they’ll play this year, and the Pittsburgh Steelers weren’t spared.

In one tweet, the Browns shared a popular meme of a dumpster on fire floating along in a flood.

For those not terminally online, the meme has Pittsburgh origins. The video was taken during a 2018 flood in the city, as shared by longtime KDKA television anchor Ken Rice.

Dumpster on the move on flooded Route 51 in Pittsburgh @kdka pic.twitter.com/BYeVpUhvcl — Ken Rice (@kenricepgh) May 17, 2018

The Steelers’ offseason has been an adventure and defined by the months-long wait for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. It’s also been an offseason of change. For the first time in team history, Pittsburgh is replacing its leading passer, rusher, and receiver from the year before. QB Russell Wilson signed with the New York Giants, RB Najee Harris left for the Los Angeles Chargers, and WR George Pickens was traded to the Dallas Cowboys one week ago.

A team that once enjoyed quiet offseasons, Pittsburgh has been as loud as anyone during this year’s cycle. The national media has noticed with Rich Eisen calling their moves “un-Steelerslike.”

Of course, the Browns’ photo choice is ironic for a franchise that has been a mess for years. The team made a historically bad trade for Deshaun Watson and has yet to find a clear exit strategy. This summer, Joe Flacco, former Steelers QB Kenny Pickett, and rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders will compete for the starting job and roles on the depth chart. It’ll make for one of the messiest battles in any training camp.

Cleveland is coming off a 3-14 season, its worst record since the infamous 0-16 campaign in 2017. Head coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry are on the hot seat and another failed season could usher in a regime change.

The Browns weren’t the only ones getting in on the social media smack talk. The Cincinnati Bengals also took their jabs.

Once the NFL schedule is released tonight, teams will release their schedule videos, too. The “Super Bowl” for social media teams, Pittsburgh will likely be the butt of plenty more jokes. We’ll be sure to share the best and funniest barbs.

On the Steelers’ end, it seems like they’re going for some sort of outdoors/Bigfoot angle with Nick Herbig and Keeanu Benton. So far, we know a portion of the team’s reported 2025 schedule.