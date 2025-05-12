Browns Announce LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Will Miss 2025 Season

The Cleveland Browns have announced on X that LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah will be placed on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list and will not return for the upcoming 2025 season after sustaining a significant neck injury last year.

“Although he has made progress towards recovery, we’ve made the decision to place him on Reserve/PUP, which means he will not play football during the 2025 season,” the Browns said in a press release. “We will not make any predictions on Jeremiah’s football future at this time, but we do note that he’s in good spirits and will continue to take the advice of the world-class medical experts who will continue to guide his progress and recovery.”

He suffered the neck injury late last October against the Baltimore Ravens in a collision with RB Derrick Henry.

A second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Owusu-Koramoah had a breakout season in 2023 as he was selected to his first Pro Bowl after recording 101 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, six passes defensed, two interceptions and a forced fumble. He only played in eight games last year before the injury sent him to IR where he finished the season.

The Browns gave Owusu-Koramoah a three-year contract with $20 million in guarantees last year.

These types of injuries can be unpredictable in recovery. The Steelers just lost 2024 draft pick Ryan Watts to a neck injury suffered last preseason. He had surgery and the Steelers eventually announced he was medically retiring from the NFL.

The Browns just drafted a linebacker with their second-round pick, the first pick of the round. ILB Carson Schwesinger figures to be a big part of their solution at the position while they are unexpectedly down a man.

Jordan Hicks and Schwesinger should be their top two linebackers, but they run a 4-3 system, which leaves former Steelers ILB Devin Bush Jr. in the mix for a starting job. Bush’s status is uncertain at the moment after a recent arrest. The next few names on the depth chart are Mohamoud Diabate and Jerome Baker.