‘Bro, What Are We Doing?’ CB Beanie Bishop Jr. Shares Initial Shock To George Pickens Trade

The Pittsburgh Steelers learned about the George Pickens trade like everyone else. On social media when the news was broken, Gerry Dulac locally and Adam Schefter nationally. CB Beanie Bishop Jr.’s reaction was similar to many fans last Wednesday morning, too as shared on his latest vlog.

“They talking about finalizing,” Bishop told guest and linebacker Payton Wilson after seeing the initial reports of the trade. “I’m like, ‘Ain’t no way, bro. There’s no way.’ They finally broke it down and I’m like, ‘Yo, what are we doing?’ I’m like, personally, ‘Bro, what are we doing?’ I’m thinking we went out and got DK [Metcalf] so he could play opposite of George. And obviously teach George some things.”

The Pickens trade was an apparent surprise to everyone. Not just young players like Bishop and Wilson but to team captains like DL Cam Heyward, who expressed similar but tamer surprise in his most recent podcast. The Steelers’ organization has a good reputation for keeping trade talks quiet and preventing leaks. News of the Metcalf trade wasn’t known until the deal was done and the Pickens move was largely kept under wraps with only hints of a pending deal from players like Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb.

While Pittsburgh may have been justified in its reasons for dealing Pickens, it’s clear his teammates weren’t eager to see him go. Bishop offered the perspective many fans had, seeing the offensive appeal with Pickens and Metcalf as the team’s starting wideouts.

“Looking at it from a defensive perspective, you can’t double-team both of those guys,” Bishop said. “You have to put some schematics around both that of those guys.”

Pickens and Metcalf’s presences as vertical playmakers would’ve compelled defenses to play more two-high shells, creating lighter boxes and a stronger running game. Now, Pittsburgh potentially faces a similar problem as 2024 where Metcalf will receive blanket coverage without another receiver able to take advantage. Roman Wilson, Calvin Austin III, or an outside source must emerge.

Wilson agreed with Bishop’s point.

“You double both of them you’ve got Calvin Austin in the slot,” he told Bishop. “Scotty Miller, who is running 23 miles per hour past everyone.”

Reportedly, the team is high on Wilson and Austin’s ability to produce. But neither have Pickens’ skill set. The team would argue, however, neither bring Pickens’ headaches either.

After his initial surprise, Bishop said he understood the move.

“Talking to [Darrel Young], he’s like, ‘Bro, business is business.'”

Young is a former NFL fullback currently serving as the Steelers’ director of player development. He plays a key role in helping players settle in off the field and gets especially close to each rookie class. Where to find an apartment, how to get settled into a new city, and he’s the man in charge of getting the new class acclimated with a tour of St. Vincent College shortly before the team officially reports to training camp.

Trading Pickens is out of any player’s control. It’s a move made by those above Bishop and Wilson’s pay grade. But the players seemed excited about the idea of having a potent offense in 2025 and if Pittsburgh’s unit again falters, players will likely wonder if the team made the correct move.