‘Below Average’ Arm QB Will Howard Benefitted From ‘Awesome’ Ohio State Talent, Says Chris Simms

With offseason activities just around the corner, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback situation is still bleak. They could sign Aaron Rodgers, but that’s not guaranteed. Also, even if they do sign Rodgers, that isn’t a long-term solution. Will Howard does provide some hope, but as a sixth-round pick, he’s a long shot to become a franchise player. Chris Simms thinks Howard has a lot of flaws in his game.

“How many times did I have people on my Instagram or Twitter looking at it going, ‘Why isn’t Will Howard being talked about as a first-round or a second-round quarterback?’” Simms asked on Monday on his podcast, Chris Simms Unbuttoned. “I don’t know, because his arm is below average.

“Because he’s not incredibly accurate and he’s not the greatest athlete in the world. Other than that, he should be the first pick of the draft. I’m not trying to get on Will Howard, but it’s just the expectations.”

Howard isn’t a perfect player. There are reasons why he fell to the sixth round, even in a down quarterback class. While Howard was incredible in the college football playoffs last year, especially the National Championship, that success shouldn’t erase his issues.

MICHIGAN PICKS OFF WILL HOWARD 😱 The @UMichFootball defenese takes it right back! pic.twitter.com/jB3gbtC39s — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 30, 2024

Simms is correct that Howard’s arm strength isn’t incredible. However, his accuracy and touch are pretty good. If he can work to improve the power of his arm, he could find success in the NFL. He’s got the prototypical size for an NFL quarterback, and while he isn’t an amazing athlete, he isn’t a statue, either. Howard can move.

Simms has a theory about why some fans have such high expectations for Howard.

“I think it’s because of the emblem on the helmet. People look at that and they go, ‘Wait, they’re a top-five team in the country. He’s the quarterback. He’s got to be one of the top quarterbacks in the draft.’ No, there’s a bunch of first-round players on the football team with him. The quarterback is getting the benefit of how awesome the team is there.”

That analysis isn’t wrong. Ohio State was loaded on offense last year. At running back, they had TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins, both second-round picks in this year’s draft. Receiver was similarly full of talent, headlined by Emeka Egbuka, a first-round pick this year, and Jeremiah Smith, one of the most sensational freshmen in all of college football.

Ohio State’s offensive line was also a great unit. Josh Simmons and Donovan Jackson were both first-round picks in the 2025 draft, although Simmons only played in six games in 2024.

Although Howard was a key piece for Ohio State last year, he was surrounded by talent. He shouldn’t receive all the credit for the team’s success. While he was good in 2023, he wasn’t as successful in his four years at Kansas State before transferring to Ohio State.

Simms didn’t only have negative things to say about Howard, though.

“He’s experienced, he’s tough, he’s played big-time football, and I do think he’ll be a reliable backup. Maybe there’s some things that he can expand in his game.”

To some, that might still sound like a slight, but most quarterbacks taken in the sixth round don’t even become reliable backups. If Howard can do that, that pick would look excellent for the Steelers. Not every late-round quarterback becomes Tom Brady or Brock Purdy.

Could Howard become a franchise quarterback? Yes, because very few things are impossible in the NFL. However, it is improbable. Don’t expect him to win the starting job this year and lead the Steelers on a deep playoff run. While he was incredible at Ohio State, tempering expectations for any draft pick is important. Howard has his whole NFL future in front of him, and it remains to be seen what that entails.