Beat Writer Wonders If Bad Steelers-Rodgers Season Could Lead To Mike Tomlin Exit

Ever since Ben Roethlisberger retired, Mike Tomlin has struggled to find the Steelers’ next quarterback of the future. Pittsburgh has had a variety of players step into the position in recent years. Unfortunately, the consistency the Steelers have been searching for just hasn’t been there. Now, Tomlin and the Steelers’ latest interest at the position is Aaron Rodgers.

Tomlin already takes heat from the fan base, given the organization’s lack of recent success in the postseason. However, if the Rodgers experiment goes poorly, that could open another can of worms. During his weekly chat with The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Brian Batko was asked who takes the blame if Rodgers doesn’t play well in 2025.

“Mike Tomlin can only outrun it for so long,” Batko wrote. “He went lone ranger, as he admitted to Jay Glazer, last year turning to Russell Wilson. It sounds like Rodgers is a similar situation, too. I don’t think the Steelers would ever fire Tomlin, but if Rodgers signs and things go poorly, I really do wonder if both sides wouldn’t agree that it’s time to move on.”

Now, it remains a big if as to whether Rodgers will sign or not. If he does, Batko isn’t the only one expecting Tomlin to get some blame if the season goes poorly. It makes sense, as Tomlin’s been mentioned as the leader in Pittsburgh’s pursuit of Rodgers during this offseason. However, the fact that Batko is actually wondering whether Tomlin and the Steelers could part ways is interesting.

Perhaps moving on from Tomlin after one poor season would be harsh. However, coaches have been let go for much less. The playoff losing streak and instability at quarterback, which are linked to each other, are both realistic reasons to move on from a coach, no matter how great their tenure has been before.

With that said, there is one big milestone in the future, and that is the 2026 NFL Draft. The Steelers hope Rodgers is their answer this year, but they know he won’t be next year. That could be why Pittsburgh has stockpiled draft picks for next spring, when they could try to trade up in a talented quarterback class.

If that is the plan, it feels unlikely that the two sides would part ways. If the 2025 season goes poorly, especially with Rodgers, Tomlin will face criticism, no doubt. But if the team knows their plan revolves around next year’s draft anyways, it’s hard to envision the Steelers moving on from Tomlin.

Yet, the fact that we’re having this conversation means something. It remains unlikely that the Steelers would part ways with Tomlin before the 2026 draft. His contract does expire after 2027, though. If the Steelers keep falling short at the end of the season, and especially if Tomlin can’t answer the question at quarterback, this conversation will be happening much more often.