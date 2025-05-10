Beat Writer Lowering Expectations For Keeanu Benton: ‘More Of The Nuts And Bolts Pick’

It may be time for the Steelers to lower expectations for third-year DL Keeanu Benton, one beat writer suggests. After two years of largely only solid play, he doesn’t appear to be the second coming of Javon Hargrave. But perhaps he doesn’t need to be, if they don’t treat him as though he must.

During the 2025 NFL Draft, the Steelers drafted two defensive linemen, including Derrick Harmon, in the first round. The move will keep Benton at nose tackle, Cameron Heyward remaining on the opposite end. Harmon should start as a rookie, and of course, will carry expectations of special play. That should take some of the burden off Benton, who has managed two sacks in two years.

“I think Benton,” Batko said on the North Shore Drive podcast. “Two years in there was some optimism that maybe he’d find that next level and that maybe he’d had some juice getting after the passer in addition to being stout against the run. Maybe now it’s more likely to be just the solid run defender, and any flashes of pushing the pocket in the passing game would just be a bonus.”

The Steelers selected Keeanu Benton in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. While he came in as an immediate contributor, he offered too much flash and not enough playmaking. You could cut up an excellent tape of him winning at the line of scrimmage, but finishing plays is a quality that has eluded him. His at-times limited repertoire is a surprising issue, given the capable teachers in the locker room. He did manage an interception, but are we overestimating his ceiling and setting unrealistic expectations?

“I think it’s fair to say. I think we knew that at the time,” Batko said of Benton. “He was more of the nuts and bolts pick than a sexier, flashy, swing-for-the-fences pick at that juncture of the draft. Nice player, but that might just be what he is.”

Since entering the league, Keeanu Benton has played 1,125 snaps. While a “nose” tackle in the Steelers’ 3-4 front, they typically play in nickel, with two down linemen. Across his snaps, he has accumulated 72 tackles, including three for loss. In addition to two sacks and an interception, he has eight passes defensed. He produced six of those last year, along with another eight quarterback hits.

Or maybe Keeanu Benton is just still a young player learning how to maximize his opportunities, not unlike Alex Highsmith. Highsmith had a breakout season in his third season, and many other players do, too.

Playing between or alongside Cameron Heyward and now Derrick Harmon should only help him. Or he should help them. It wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world if he quietly makes the Steelers’ penetrating defensive linemen more effective. But his skill set does suggest he can make more plays than he is making. The question is why, and what to do about it. I’m not sure, though, that lowering expectations is the answer. We should know more after this season is over.