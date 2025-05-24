Beat Writer Downplays Aaron Rodgers’ Controversial Takes By Comparing To Big Ben’s Radio Show

While there are legitimate questions about Aaron Rodgers the quarterback, Aaron Rodgers the individual also tends to court controversy. During his frequent appearances on podcasts, particularly with former NFL player Pat McAfee, he has shown an extensive willingness to make his private thoughts public on many hot-button issues.

Apparently, his controversial remarks don’t rise to the level of suggesting Antonio Brown ran the wrong route, though. In speaking about Rodgers following a recent appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast, during which he touched on transgender athletes, vaccines, Elon Musk, alternative medicine, and aliens, among many other subjects, Ray Fittipaldo was asked on 93.7 The Fan if the Steelers would have any concerns about him weighing in on these sorts of topics during the season.

“Art [Rooney II] and Mike [Tomlin] and everyone in that organization dealt with Ben [Roethlisberger]’s radio show for I don’t know how long,” he said in downplaying the potential for controversy Rodgers’ comments might draw if a member of the Steelers. “While he wasn’t talking about [alternative] cancer treatments and political stuff, Ben did have his share of controversy with teammates and things along those lines.”

Fittipaldo is absolutely right that Roethlisberger’s public comments occasionally courted controversy. At times, those controversies were entirely stupid and baseless, particularly when he joked in passing after a bad game that maybe he didn’t “have it anymore.” Truly one of the dumbest experiences I’ve ever been through on the job.

“You could say that was a distraction. I don’t know that anything Aaron Rodgers would do would be any more of a distraction than anything than what they dealt with 10 years ago,” Fittipaldo suggested of Roethlisberger’s string of controversial comments.

Of course, Roethlisberger’s actual controversies were off the field, particularly an incident in Milledgeville. A woman accused Roethlisberger of raping her. Though she declined to file formal charges, the NFL’s findings on his behavior led the league to suspend him. Initially, they suspended him for six games, but reduced it to four.

With that in mind, perhaps Aaron Rodgers is a less controversial figure than Ben Roethlisberger. But Roethlisberger was arguably a better player, perhaps a much better player, at that time than Rodgers is now. The Steelers nearly traded him at that time, a young, two-time Super Bowl champion.

Regardless of what one thinks of the things Aaron Rodgers has to say, the fact that he shares his thoughts on so many controversial topics is not something any organization wants. Especially in the superheated social media age, backlash can come quickly, and accountability is demanded.

It’s fair to question whether Aaron Rodgers the football player is worth Aaron Rodgers the social commentator. If he is going to be wading into the political waters between games, the Steelers could regret it. Unless, perhaps, he is playing so well on the field that they feel the ends justify the means.

At the same time, we are talking about a one-year arrangement. And the Steelers have signed a criminal animal abuser and a man who beat his fiancée.

“I’m sure the way they’re looking at it, it’s one year, and if things don’t go well, they could walk away in January and they could move on,” Fittipaldo said.