Beat Writer Can See RB Kaleb Johnson Taking Over Starting Role ‘By October’

Rooke running back Kaleb Johnson won’t need much of an acclimation period. A productive and established college runner coming from an Iowa style of offense similar to what he’ll be asked to do in Pittsburgh, he could make an immediate impact. So much so that beat writer Mark Kaboly believes it’s possible Johnson becomes the Steelers’ starter sooner than later.

“I think Kaleb Johnson will have an immediate impact. I can see Kaleb Johnson taking over that starting job by October,” Kaboly said on the No. 1 Cochran Sports Show Sunday. “I think he’s a perfect fit for what he wants to do. I think he’s the guy.”

Pittsburgh won’t be slow in seeing what Johnson can offer. Needing a running back to replace Najee Harris, Johnson could have an early-down role. A well-built runner who blends size and speed, he plays faster than his middling 4.57 40-time and routinely ripped off chunk plays in college. If he can do the same in the NFL, the Steelers won’t be shy about riding the hot hand.

While entering the offseason as the starter, Jaylen Warren has plenty to prove. Health was an issue last year, early nagging injuries slowing him down until midway through the season. Through the Steelers’ Week 9 bye, Warren had rushed for just 151 yards with zero touchdowns. Production improved on the other side, 360 yards and one score the rest of the way.

Ball security has proven to be an occasional hiccup and Pittsburgh is used to having a trustee back in Harris, who rarely fumbled. A couple of mistakes by Warren could put Johnson in a de facto lead role and shuttle Warren into third-down duties, a spot he’s occupied since partway through his rookie campaign.

As we wrote yesterday, Kaleb Johnson has tough odds to achieve his goal of winning Offensive Rookie of the Year. But there’s an easy path to carve out a 700-yard season and with additional playing time, there’s a chance he becomes just the third Steelers rookie to rush for 1,000. If so, he’d join Franco Harris and Najee Harris. Should Johnson hit that mark, it’ll be difficult for any rookie to be more productive than him and if someone is, the Steelers will do cartwheels over their draft class.