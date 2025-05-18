Beat Reporter Believes Steelers Will Wait To Improve WR Room Until Aaron Rodgers’ Decision

Whether it ends up being addition by subtraction or not, there is little debate that the Pittsburgh Steelers became less talented at the WR position when they traded George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys. Will they make a corresponding move to improve the room with another offseason addition, or are they rolling the dice on the development of Calvin Austin III, Roman Wilson and others?

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Steelers beat reporter Ray Fittipaldo gave his two cents on 93.7 The Fan’s The Pomp and Joe Show on Friday.

“I think they’re gonna wait to see if Aaron Rodgers signs and then if Aaron Rodgers signs you kind of go out and fit somebody who’s gonna fit him,” he said. “You don’t wanna just go out now and sign the biggest name out there. Whether that’s Keenan Allen or a Gabe Davis…There’s guys out there with good numbers, but honestly I think you wanna get the right fit for Aaron Rodgers and everyone keeps coming back to Allen Lazard. We don’t even know if he’s available yet with the Jets, but that would be a good fit.”

It’s hard to wrap your head around the Steelers making any roster decisions (or lack thereof) for a 41-year-old quarterback that hasn’t even signed a contract yet to commit to the team. There have been rumblings of a handshake agreement in place, but nothing is certain until the ink dries on the dotted line.

If the Steelers were interested in giving him the best possible receivers, they probably wouldn’t have traded Pickens.

Aaron Rodgers’ influence on the Jets’ roster was quite apparent over his two years there. They brought in Randall Cobb, Malik Taylor, Allen Lazard, Davante Adams and a couple of his former offensive linemen over his two years in New York. He won’t have that kind of influence in Pittsburgh, but it wouldn’t be surprising for Lazard or perhaps one of his other former Packers receivers to end up in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers are projected to have 12 draft picks next year. While many of them could be used to move up for a quarterback, they still have wiggle room to use a late-round pick to improve the receiver room. The Packers drafted both Matthew Golden and Savion Williams last month. Could one of either Romeo Doubs or Christian Watson make sense? Both played with Rodgers during their rookie seasons in 2022.

Watson was a second-round pick and hasn’t had much success other than the lone season he spent with Rodgers. He is entering a contract year, so he likely wouldn’t be the costliest trade given his recent track record of 1,042 yards and seven TDs over the last two seasons combined.

While Omar Khan expressed confidence in his current group, I can’t imagine they want a repeat of last year. Adding one more WR, and one that has experience with Rodgers, makes too much sense to not consider.