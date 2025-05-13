Batko: Will Howard Carries Himself With ‘More Gravitas Than Your Typical Sixth-Round Pick’

Though just a sixth-round pick, QB Will Howard is filling some Steelers fans with hope, perhaps finding a hidden gem. The national champion Ohio State quarterback should spend his rookie season as the third quarterback, assuming he-who-shall-not-be-named shows up. But that won’t prevent the eyes from naturally drifting to Howard whenever he is on the field.

Such was the case this past weekend when the Steelers held their rookie minicamp. Multiple reporters shared their thoughts about their first impressions of the rookie, one saying he looked “very comfortable”. You can count Brian Batko among those who found himself impressed after his first look at the rookie.

“It’s almost cliche to say at this point, but Will Howard really does carry himself with more gravitas than your typical sixth-round pick”, he said in a recent chat session. While he allowed that might be partially due to his position, there was more. “I was impressed and it’s easy to see why coaches and players seem to really like the guy”.

Despite being a sixth-round pick, Steelers fans don’t even want to hear the notion that Will Howard will have to “make the team”. Of course he will make the team—he’s Will Howard, after all, right? Well, there’s still a long way to go before September, and rookie minicamp doesn’t mean much by that point. But while Batko is resistant to lofty comparisons for the rookie, he does see the talent and poise.

“I do like Will Howard and, more important, I’m pretty comfortable saying there are people in the [Steelers] organization who really like Will Howard and thought he was a much better prospect than where they landed him”, he said.

Will Howard is the first quarterback the Steelers have drafted since 2022, when they selected Kenny Pickett in the first round and Chris Oladokun in the seventh. Both are Super Bowl champions since leaving the Steelers, though of course, they were watching from the sideline. But it’s a lot closer than any Steelers quarterback has come in some years. Will Howard probably isn’t going to swoop in and usher forth another dynasty, but, hey, his career is just beginning. And maybe he’ll win a Super Bowl with the Ravens in a few years.

In the meantime, we’ll just watch and take notice of how he develops. Most of us won’t actually get to see him in action until the preseason, but he should play a lot then. Aaron Rodgers will fall apart if he plays too much, and Mason Rudolph has played with the Steelers for most of his career. Will Howard is the new guy and a rookie, so he would understandably get a lot of work.

Poise, demeanor, and leadership are things that matter at the quarterback position more than most. For whatever it’s worth, Will Howard does seem to have those qualities. But what the Steelers ultimately want is someone who can pass accurately, throw down the field, protect the football, and score points. If he can do that, then maybe they’re onto something.