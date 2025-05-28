At What Point Is Steelers Signing Aaron Rodgers A Net Negative?

At what point is the Steelers signing Aaron Rodgers a net negative?

While it sounds like the Steelers are willing to wait for Aaron Rodgers indefinitely, there are consequences to his signing. In theory, he is more talented and skilled than their other options at quarterback. But he is also a divisive figure who, publicly, has shown no commitment to the Steelers. Or even to playing football, period, giving no indication of a motivation to play.

The Steelers have begun OTAs, and Aaron Rodgers isn’t here. While OTAs are voluntary, and he isn’t even under contract, the only reason he isn’t under contract is because he has chosen not to be. The Steelers have had an offer on the table for him for many weeks at this point. Perhaps they know exactly when he will sign, and the reason for the delay, but we on the outside don’t.

Nor do we know if there is any legitimate reason, beyond the personal, which we all share. We still have obligations, and while Aaron Rodgers currently has no obligations to the Steelers since he hasn’t signed, it’s concerning if he does plan to sign while avoiding them.

Things like that just don’t fly for a quarterback, especially a Hall of Fame quarterback. Is Rodgers going to waltz in here in July and think suddenly he’s the new sheriff of the Steelers? Will Howard might be a rookie, but he does have some insights. On multiple occasions this offseason, in speaking about his leadership approach, he has said of his teammates, they don’t care how much you know if they don’t know that you care.

Football is a team sport, perhaps the ultimate team sport, and the quarterback position is inherently a leadership role. Right now, the Steelers see no leadership from Aaron Rodgers. He may not be under contract, but he is being treated as if he is, or at least should be. How many players had to answer questions about a guy they’ve never met already?

So the question becomes, at what point does Aaron Rodgers’ theoretical football talent give way to the lack of investment, and potential controversy, that he might also bring to the Steelers? At what point might the front office consider pulling their contract offer and simply moving on? I’m sure that won’t happen before mandatory minicamp, or even later, but there has to be a point somewhere—right?

The Steelers are rebuilding, or reloading, whatever they feel the need to call it, after another disappointment last season. Though they limped into the playoffs, they once again embarrassed themselves therein.

Just like last year, the biggest question hanging over the Steelers is the quarterback question. While they ultimately traded George Pickens, they have other decisions to make. The 2025 NFL Draft class is now behind us, so most of the roster construction is complete.

But we still have a long offseason ahead for Steelers football, or football in shorts. Certain will-he-or-won’t-he situations remain in play, which we continue to monitor. Now it’s about evaluating the roster in place and filling holes as we go.