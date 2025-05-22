Ask Alex: Steelers Mailbag

Welcome back to your weekly Pittsburgh Steelers mailbag. As always, we’re here for the next hour to answer whatever is on your mind.

To your questions!

Brian Tollini:

Hi Alex, hope the birthday was a good one.

This one is just for fun and a trade hypothetical that certainly isn’t going to happen….

Steelers once again need a WR. Colts need an ILB, specifically a coverage ILB.

Colts offer Adonai Mitchell for Payton Wilson straight up. Yay or nay?

Alex: Thanks, Brian! It was.

Ah, interesting thought. I get where your head is at. That’s a tough one. My instinct is no because Mitchell isn’t proven. Even less-so than Wilson and there was a lot of rawness in his game coming out of Texas. But I see the allure of the potential Mitchell has and the possibly greater impact he could give at receiver than Wilson would at inside linebacker, especially when ILB still has Harrison and Holcomb and Bruener.

It’s a tough call and in those situations where I’m on the fence, my default is to stand pat and say no. Have to jump with both feet in to get over the hump and say ‘yes’ to the deal. So I’ll say no but a good question.

BananasFoster: AK- I’m sorry but this waiting for Aaron Rodgers is quite pathetic. It makes the Steelers look desperate and without a plan. If he does spurn them the Steelers will be a laughingstock. I’m sorry I’m ranting but putting your eggs into one basket of narcissist AR is a recipe for disaster. And should be a fireable offense for MT.

Alex: I get it. It’s a long wait for the guy without and clarity for when there’s a deadline. If Rodgers doesn’t sign, the Steelers are in real trouble. More than they are. But he is the best QB left and Pittsburgh knows they’re boxed into a corner here.

The upside is it’s a one-year play for not a ton of money. It isn’t a long-term commitment and you can wash your hands clean for 2026. I don’t think that’s going to bring comfort to you or change your stance but that’s how I’d look at it even if I felt the same way you did.

Jefferson_St_Joe:

I have 2 questions:

1. Has Steelers Depot ever considered getting a press credential allowing it access to press conferences, practices, locker room etc.?

2. Do you think the Steelers should be moving more urgently to extend Watt before Parsons?

Alex:

1. Yes, we have. It can be difficult to obtain them as an independent site and we have been denied before for certain events. We’re also okay with the model as is and there are benefits (and of course, negatives) to not having a credential. We are fully credentialed for events like the Shrine Bowl, Senior Bowl, and NFL Combine. And of course attend training camp in non-credential fashion. We think we’ve found a good mix of in-person and not events but we’re always re-evaluating.

2. Yes. They should have been on top of Watt’s new deal as soon as the season ended. Price doesn’t go down if the next guy gets paid. I can see a world where Watt took less than Parsons (say Parsons gets 41 million, Watt takes 40.5 mil) but I think Watt is going to want more than Garrett’s 40 million as a point of pride and principle.

D.j. Reynolds:

Belated Happy Birthday, Alex!

Is it just me or do there seem to be far many more commenters on the site pulling for a tank season and cleaning of house with coaches/Front Office? I’m rather bothered by this line of thinking. Not what you think they’ll do, but what is your opinion on this line of thinking and whether it would lead to being a winning playoff team?

Alex: Thanks, D.j.! That seems accurate from my unscientific eye ball test. The longer the playoff win drought goes on, the more stuck Pittsburgh feels, the more calls there will be.

Nah, I’m not there on a “tank” season which teams don’t really intend to do in the NFL. It happens much more organically in football than other sports. Mostly because of teams who just have terrible QBs, it’s hard to win. I can still see Pittsburgh’s overall vision of invest in the trenches 2023-2025 and then go after the QB in 2026 and it’s arguably the right way to do it.

As for cleaning house, Tomlin’s not getting fired. Not last year, not this year. And they have otherwise overturned a lot of the coaching staff in recent years. I think there were seven coaching changes for 2024. And the roster has been retooled virtually every season.

It’s really all about developing the o-line this year and finding a QB hopefully in next year’s draft. That’s my view and I don’t think tanking or cleaning house is needed for either of those efforts.

Realityman: Alex, do you think the Steelers already know if Rodgers is playing, and if so – it seems that answer is yes, otherwise wouldn’t they have just shot the thing down publicly? Seems like the deal is done, it’s just that Rodgers wanted to announce it on his timeline and the Steelers said no problem…after all, what do they care. I just don’t see an organization at this scale not knowing one way or another at this point. My guess is it’s agreed to in principal and they are giving Rodgers deference for when and where he wants to show up.

Alex: I don’t. I don’t think there’s an unofficial agreement in place. Even if there was, it’s not worth much of anything. It’s done when it’s done. When Rodgers signs. I think Pittsburgh believes Rodgers will sign and I think he will, too. But it’s not a 100% “we know it’s happening.”

Nick Schultz: Hey Alex,

Kind of a pointless question, but fun to look out for. With Pickens gone does DK switch back to 14?

Alex: Good question. I sorta wondered if that’s why Metcalf didn’t take 14 originally. So he wouldn’t have to give Pickens something for it if it was going to be available in a few months. But since his No. 4 is being sold, NFL rules state a player who changes numbers has to buy out the stock of his old jerseys. I’m sure that won’t be cheap. So I’m going to assume he keeps his No. 4.