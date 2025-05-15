Ask Alex: Steelers Mailbag

Welcome back to your weekly Pittsburgh Steelers mailbag. As always, we’re here for the next hour to answer whatever is on your mind.

To your questions!

Yeshaya: Hey Alex, regarding Travis Hunter, the 2 way player on the Jags. What were the causes of why players stopped playing on both offense and defense, and do you think he’ll be able to overcome those factors?

Bonus question: if you had to pick one current Steeler to become a two way player, who would it be and which position?

Alex: Hey really good question. It’s a bit unchartered territory of a player doing what Hunter is set to do to the degree he’s doing it. Troy Brown, Julian Edelman, and others have dabbled both ways and Deion did back in the day but Hunter is going to try to log more.

One, is conditioning. Just having the stamina to do it not just for a game but an entire NFL season. That’s 20 games plus playoffs. Obviously, Hunter played an absurd amount of snaps in Colorado in thinner air so he could pull it off. But there is a long-term consideration here. Especially as a rookie because these guys really don’t get much of a break from college to pro. They don’t get to relax until that following offseason when they don’t have the Combine, Pro Days, workouts, meetings, etc. Hunter didn’t have the most intense process because he skipped a lot of stuff but it’s still taxing.

Two, it’s the coaches trusting up to pick up the playbook. That you had enough reps to confidently be used. Balancing that will be key. Having packages and plays for the “other” side of the ball.

Three, it’s just the risk of injury. More snaps, more chances of getting hurt. Then you have holes to fill at two spots.

If anyone is going to do it, it’s Travis Hunter. Interested to see how it plays out.

Current two-way Steeler? Hmm, that’s tough. T.J. Watt as an EDGE/tight end maybe? He played tight end at Wisconsin initially before flipping sides.